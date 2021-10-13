Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News

Climate Change Could Affect Sea Levels Across Canada & Some Cities Could End Up Underwater

A map shows which spots are the most at risk, and it doesn't look good for B.C.

Climate Change Could Affect Sea Levels Across Canada & Some Cities Could End Up Underwater
Tabitha Godin | Dreamstime

Research has revealed the places in Canada that could be the most affected by climate change if sea levels rise and some cities could actually end up underwater.

Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists who research climate change and its impacts on people, has released a map of the world that shows which spots could be submerged by rising sea levels. The risk map highlights areas that could be below the tideline after 1.5 degrees of global warming in blue and after 3 degrees of global warming in red.

Climate Central and Google

When it comes to which parts of Canada could be affected, much of the lower mainland in B.C. — including Richmond, Delta, Port Coquitlam and places along the Fraser River — is expected to be underwater in the 1.5-degree warming scenario, and that extends even further in the 3-degree warming scenario.

Areas on the shore of Hudson Bay in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to be below the tideline as well if sea levels rise. The same goes for places along the St. Lawrence River.

According to Climate Central, coastal areas of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland could also be affected by global warming, with parts of Halifax, Charlottetown, St. John's and Moncton submerged underwater in both warming scenarios.

Recently, a report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices found that many people are "largely unaware" of how they'll be impacted by the effects of climate change on things like buildings, roads and power supplies in Canada. Almost 1 million buildings in Canada could be at risk for "major damage" because of flooding, the report said.

From Your Site Articles

Climate Change Could Impact So Many Canadians Who Are 'Unaware' That They're At Risk

A report said almost 1 million buildings in Canada could be at risk for "major damage" from flooding.

Cold, Indrid | Flickr

When it comes to climate change in Canada, it turns out that plenty of people in the country might not even know they could be majorly impacted by what's to come, a report says.

According to a report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices on the costs that climate change could have on Canada's infrastructure, many people are "largely unaware" of how the effects of climate change on things like buildings, roads and power supplies in Canada will impact them.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Just Launched A $260 Million Plan To Help People In The Province Go Greener

Expect incentives that will make your car, home and business greener! 🌿👇

Province of British Columbia | Flickr, BC Hydro | Facebook

The Government of B.C. and B.C. Hydro just announced a five-year plan to help residents of the province move away from fossil fuels and into cleaner energy.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, said the plan aims to use "the power of water to transition away from using fossil fuels like gasoline, diesel and natural gas to using clean electricity."

Keep Reading Show less

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu Shares What She Thinks The Biggest Issue For Young Voters Is

"I think the biggest thing is just please go out and vote."

@gurkirankaur | Instagram, @gurkirankaur | Instagram

Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, 31-year-old fashion designer, entrepreneur and wife of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, told Narcity what she thinks the biggest issue is for young voters today.

Sidhu has been campaigning alongside Singh across the country for the upcoming Canadian federal election which will take place on September 20, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

New York City's Cataclysmic Floods Engulfed The Streets & Subway Last Night (VIDEOS)

At least eight people have reportedly died in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

BushwickLife | Twitter, BushwickLife | Twitter

After Hurricane Ida battered the United States all throughout this week, New York City's infrastructure felt the full effect of the natural disaster's aftermath.

New York's National Weather Service issued its first-ever flash flood emergency for NYC late on Wednesday, September 1, as a massive amount of wind and rain battered the Big Apple.*

Keep Reading Show less