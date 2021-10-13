Climate Change Could Affect Sea Levels Across Canada & Some Cities Could End Up Underwater
A map shows which spots are the most at risk, and it doesn't look good for B.C.
Research has revealed the places in Canada that could be the most affected by climate change if sea levels rise and some cities could actually end up underwater.
Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists who research climate change and its impacts on people, has released a map of the world that shows which spots could be submerged by rising sea levels. The risk map highlights areas that could be below the tideline after 1.5 degrees of global warming in blue and after 3 degrees of global warming in red.
When it comes to which parts of Canada could be affected, much of the lower mainland in B.C. — including Richmond, Delta, Port Coquitlam and places along the Fraser River — is expected to be underwater in the 1.5-degree warming scenario, and that extends even further in the 3-degree warming scenario.
Areas on the shore of Hudson Bay in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to be below the tideline as well if sea levels rise. The same goes for places along the St. Lawrence River.
According to Climate Central, coastal areas of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland could also be affected by global warming, with parts of Halifax, Charlottetown, St. John's and Moncton submerged underwater in both warming scenarios.
Recently, a report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices found that many people are "largely unaware" of how they'll be impacted by the effects of climate change on things like buildings, roads and power supplies in Canada. Almost 1 million buildings in Canada could be at risk for "major damage" because of flooding, the report said.