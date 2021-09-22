Trending Tags

The First Day Of Fall Is Here & Has Brought A Mixed Bag Of Weather Across Canada

Sun, rain, and ... snow?! ☀️🌧️❄️

The First Day Of Fall Is Here & Has Brought A Mixed Bag Of Weather Across Canada
Mmzitur | Dreamstime, Chireau | Dreamstime

It's the first day of fall, and of course, the weather across Canada is all over the place.

Wednesday, September 22 marks the official end of summer and the beginning of autumn, which might make you think there would be some kind of seasonal crisp weather, but from coast to coast, there's already been snow, rain, and even some high temperatures, according to Environment Canada.

B.C. & Alberta

Over on the west coast, B.C. saw some showers this morning for a rainy way to kick off the fall season. The weather turned around and was then mostly sunny, with temperatures in Vancouver ranging from a high of 17 C to a low of 12. Things in Alberta were pretty chill, with a high of 16 C in Calgary and cloudy skies.

The Prairies

Just a little bit to the East, it seemed like the heat of summer was sticking around. Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Regina all had temperatures between 25 C to 27 C. It might be pumpkin spice latte season, but with those temps, an iced coffee seems more appropriate.

Ontario & Quebec

It's been a pretty miserable day for weather in Ontario, with rain for most of the day and cool temperatures. Montreal also had a wet start for autumn, with light rain showers across the city.

Atlantic Canada

As for Atlantic Canada, the weather was pretty darn good. The weather was cloudy in Charlottetown, Halifax, and St. John's with temperatures hovering around 20 C.

The Territories

And it wouldn't be a Canadian forecast without snow in there somewhere. To kick off the fall season, parts of the Yukon and Nunavut experienced the cold white stuff.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

