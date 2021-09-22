The First Day Of Fall Is Here & Has Brought A Mixed Bag Of Weather Across Canada
Sun, rain, and ... snow?! ☀️🌧️❄️
It's the first day of fall, and of course, the weather across Canada is all over the place.
Wednesday, September 22 marks the official end of summer and the beginning of autumn, which might make you think there would be some kind of seasonal crisp weather, but from coast to coast, there's already been snow, rain, and even some high temperatures, according to Environment Canada.
B.C. & Alberta
Running in the rain? Oh, right, we remember that. #HelloFall #raincouver . . . . . #myvancouver #vancity… https://t.co/FVschJpHnd— Carolyn B. Heller (@Carolyn B. Heller) 1601050582.0
Over on the west coast, B.C. saw some showers this morning for a rainy way to kick off the fall season. The weather turned around and was then mostly sunny, with temperatures in Vancouver ranging from a high of 17 C to a low of 12. Things in Alberta were pretty chill, with a high of 16 C in Calgary and cloudy skies.
The Prairies
Happy first day of fall 🍁 #explorecanada #exploremb #FirstDayofFall #firstdayofautumn #canada #pumpkinspice… https://t.co/DppO1CboXD— Casey Marshall (@Casey Marshall) 1632340513.0
Just a little bit to the East, it seemed like the heat of summer was sticking around. Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Regina all had temperatures between 25 C to 27 C. It might be pumpkin spice latte season, but with those temps, an iced coffee seems more appropriate.
Ontario & Quebec
4.5 inches of rain so far. Petrolia #ONStorm https://t.co/jBnQuAX8fg— Chris Godwin (@Chris Godwin) 1632337297.0
It's been a pretty miserable day for weather in Ontario, with rain for most of the day and cool temperatures. Montreal also had a wet start for autumn, with light rain showers across the city.
Atlantic Canada
Seascape near Granville Beach, #NovaScotia this afternoon. Stunning! #photography #landscape #seaside #Beach https://t.co/l1fmePTwCo— Dean Jobb | True Crime Writer (@Dean Jobb | True Crime Writer) 1632339243.0
As for Atlantic Canada, the weather was pretty darn good. The weather was cloudy in Charlottetown, Halifax, and St. John's with temperatures hovering around 20 C.
The Territories
Happy first day of fall! Maybe time to put away the patio furniture and empty the plant pots? #Yukon https://t.co/0MUXFvly9V— Chris Boodram 🏳️🌈 (he/him) (@Chris Boodram 🏳️🌈 (he/him)) 1632330746.0
And it wouldn't be a Canadian forecast without snow in there somewhere. To kick off the fall season, parts of the Yukon and Nunavut experienced the cold white stuff.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.