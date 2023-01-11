The RCMP Found 10 Puppies Abandoned Near A Highway & They'll Soon Be Adoptable (PHOTOS)
They're all in good health, thankfully!
It's always heartbreaking to hear stories about abandoned pets, but even worse when it's a whole bunch of them.
On Friday, January 6, the Manitoba RCMP got a call about several puppies that were spotted near two highways in the province.
Along with members of K9 Advocates Manitoba, Rural Animal Management Services (RAMS), and other local community members, they combed through the area and found not one or two but ten puppies out there.
The pups were found shivering, but otherwise in good health, the police said in a tweet.
\u201cOn Jan 6, Falcon Beach #rcmpmb received a call about several puppies found near #MBHwy308 & #MBHwy503. Officers, @K9AdvocatesMb, Rural Animal Management Services (RAMS) & local community members searched the area & found 10 puppies shivering, but in overall good health.\u201d— RCMP Manitoba (@RCMP Manitoba) 1673299491
Considering that the current temperatures in Manitoba can go well beyond -10 C at the moment, it seems doubly cruel that someone would leave them out there to fend for themselves.
However, this story does have a good ending, because it appears that the puppies are now safe and sound, and are being well cared for by the RAMS team.
The organization recently posted a picture of the puppies on their Facebook page saying that due to "overwhelming interest in the retriever x puppies" they would not be responding until the pups are ready for adoption.
Until then, those interested in the little floofs can keep an eye on their social media pages or offer donations, 100% of which will be going towards vet bills, they've added.
The post already has loads of interest, with many people claiming they would love to bring one of these adorable furballs home.
Hopefully, the ten pups will be going to loving homes very soon!