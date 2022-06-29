This 6.8 km Hike In BC Takes You Past Stunning Lakes & Mountain Views (PHOTOS)
It looks so surreal!
If you are an experienced hiker and are looking for one of the most scenic experiences ever, you might want to check out this stunning hike in B.C.
The Nublet hike is located in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park and it will lead you to some seriously mesmerizing mountain and lake views.
You can start this hike at Lake Magog Campground and it will take you on a 6.8-kilometre out-and-back trail, according to Alltrails. It also said that this hike should take around 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete.
The Nublet hike is considered moderately challenging so to all the beginner hikers out there, you might want to practice some less challenging hikes before taking on this one.
For all the experienced hikers out there, this is one hike that will need to be added to your bucket list as soon as possible.
There's no better way to experience the great outdoors than having some breathtaking views to go along with it.
"This is a popular trail for backpacking, camping, and hiking, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day," said the website.
It also mentioned that the best time to enjoy this hike is anytime between April and October.
You'll want to make sure that you are prepared with all the proper hiking gear and boots as this hike is no walk in the park. Dogs are also allowed to join you on the adventure but just make sure to keep them on a leash!
The Nublet from Lake Magog Campground
Address: Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a truly mesmerizing hike for all the experienced hikers out there. You'll be wanting to add this to your summer plans ASAP.