7 Breathtaking Hikes A Day Trip From Vancouver That You Should Do Before Fall Ends
From leisurely strolls to mountain treks! ⛰️
Some of the best hikes in B.C. are just a day trip from Vancouver and make for the perfect excuse to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for a while.
Whether it's a short drive along the Sea-to-Sky highway to a relaxing trail, or a three-hour journey to check off a bucket list hike – now is the time to get it all in.
Fall is the ideal time for hiking, with the cool air and pretty colours all around. With the season winding down you'll want to get all your hiking done before the snow falls. Many trails close throughout the winter months, and usually it's just less enjoyable to have to bundle up before going out for a hike.
Here are some hikes near Vancouver to fit in before the winter breeze comes through, to get your last glimpse of the warmer weather.
Joffre Lakes
This is one of the most famous hikes in B.C., known for its bright turquoise-blue lakes that appear on the feeds of many Instagram accounts out there.
This beautiful hike is much more than you see in the photos though. It's about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Vancouver and along the way you'll pass by views that will make you giddy for the adventure to come.
You'll drive along the Sea-to-Sky highway and pass by Whistler, before reaching the small community of Pemberton, where the trail is nearby.
Although it's only a day trip from the city, you'll feel like you're a world away from the busy streets as you walk into the thick forest teeming with wildlife.
The 7.4-km out-and-back trail will take you past views of jagged mountain peaks and stunning valleys, on top of the three striking lakes.
You'll reach lower Joffre Lakes quickly, but it's a steep climb afterwards to get to the middle lake and then finally the upper lake. It's worth the sweat though, to see the magical-looking water of the highest lakes especially.
Brandywine Falls
You'll pass by Brandywine Falls Provincial Park on the way to Whistler, making it the perfect place to stretch your legs on a mini road trip from Vancouver.
This trail is for anyone out there looking for little work with a big payoff. The path is one kilometre long and leads you to a platform with a breathtaking view of the powerful waterfall.
You can see the spectacular falls cascade off a steep cliff, surrounded by a lush forest. It all makes for a magical scene that's especially pretty in the fall when there's a golden hue around the waterfall.
You can walk around the rest of the park after enjoying the waterfall, or keep driving until you hit Whistler Village – where you can grab a bite to eat, do some shopping, and get in some more beautiful views.
Dorman Point Trail on Bowen Island
For a more coastal getaway filled with nature, you can hop on BC Ferries and put the ocean between you and the city.
Bowen Island is a 20-minute ferry ride away, so ideal for a one-day break to soak up the small-town vibes and see some beautiful scenery.
The little island has lots of trails on it that you can explore, but for a quick one with a great view, you can head to Dorman Point. It's 2.4 kilometres long and takes you up to a lookout that will leave you breathless. It's all a sparkly blue ocean, small islands scattered around it, and rolling mountains.
This trail is also convenient for anyone without a car because it's located near the ferry terminal.
Three Falls Trail
Three Falls Trail in E.C. Manning Park.
Morgan Leet | Narcity
This 9.3-kilometre hike is set within the picturesque Manning Park in the Cascade Mountains, just under three hours from Vancouver.
It's a little bit of a longer journey, but the destination is incredibly worth it. The park is brimming with trails that will take you through fields of wildflowers, past brilliant lakes, and up to mountain peaks.
Three Falls Trail will bring you to three waterfalls, each one more striking than the last. The majestic falls are all deep in the forest, with miles of nature on every side. Hiking to them feels like you're getting to see a secret, tucked away from the rest of the world.
A visit to this park won't disappoint, to say the least.
Stawamus Chief
This is a tough hike, known for its gruelling incline, but you get an amazing view as the payoff.
If you choose to do the entire Stawamus Chief First, Second, and Third Peak Loop trail then you're in for sweat. It's just under 6 kilometres long and is rated as "hard" on AllTrails, but is popular for good reason.
You'll climb up stairs, hold onto chains to get up some parts, and even go up a ladder — so go prepared for a serious adventure.
It's only about an hour away from Vancouver, so you can likely do the whole trip in one afternoon.
Cheam Peak
This is another hike rated as "hard," so isn't for beginner hikers.
If you are up for a challenge though the 8.7 kilometre journey is an impressive one. Mount Cheam is near Chilliwack, and accessing the trailhead alone can prove difficult, so make sure you have a four-wheel-drive vehicle and read recent AllTrail reviews to monitor conditions before going.
Summiting this mountain is an awe-inspiring experience though, where you can take in panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valley below.
Tunnel Bluffs
Located in Lions Bay, about 20 minutes from West Vancouver, this hike is perfect for anyone wanting a view close to the city.
The 7.4-km out-and-back trail is steep, so be prepared for a workout on this one. The trail will have you climbing up and up, until you finally reach the incredible lookout.
From the top you can see the ocean stretching out in from of you, seemingly endless. The stunning coastline and little islands all around make for a classic West Coast scene. It's the perfect place to rest and have a snack before heading back down the trail.
