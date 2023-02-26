This Easy 1km Hike Near Vancouver Takes You To A Massive Waterfall Nestled In The Forest
Get the view without the work.
You don't need to break a sweat to experience some of the best hikes in B.C. — and Brandywine Falls proves it. The easy 1.3-kilometre out-and-back trail near Whistler takes you to a stunning waterfall.
Set in the forest, you'll feel like you hiked to a different world, even though it's actually close to the highway. It makes it the perfect stop on a road trip from Vancouver to Whistler, to stretch the legs and get an amazing view.
According to the Brandywine Falls Park website, the park gates are closed for the season, as of November, but this is one you'll want to add to your bucket list for when spring hits.
AllTrails said that this easy hike is best done between April and October, so you can soak up the sun along with the view of the 70-metre crashing waterfall.
The popular trail can get crowded, but the viewing platform is nice in big, so you'll get an opportunity to enjoy the falls.
If you're up for a slightly more challenging trek, B.C. has no shortage of hikes to choose from — all of which will give you some impressive views.
There are also a ton of waterfalls to go and check out in the province, including Canada's highest waterfall.
Whether you're a local or someone planning a trip out to Canada's West Coast, the nature will definitely not disappoint.
So mark it in your calendar to grab some road snacks and head out to Brandywine Falls soon!
Brandywine Falls
Distance: 1.3 kilometres
Why You Need To Go: This is a super quick and easy hike that definitely pays off. This huge waterfall will take your breath away.