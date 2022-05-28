13 Of The Most Epic Places To Go In BC, According To A Top Adventure Photographer
Are you up for an adventure? ⛰️
B.C. is the place to go for adventurous people around the world. The province has everything from epic hikes to breathtaking lakes — all ready to be explored.
You can't take a trip out west without at least attempting some of the best hikes in B.C., and getting those legendary views. Narcity turned to a top adventure photographer who is based in B.C., to find out what the most epic spot to explore are.
Ben Prescott has been travelling the world for years, capturing the natural beauty of each place he stops.
Nothing compares to his home though – that he grew up exploring.
He has over 414,000 followers on his Instagram, @itsbigben, where he shows off his incredible photography skills.
His list of the top spots in B.C. ranged from super well-known natural wonders to hidden gems.
Luckily he was willing to give up his secrets — just in time for summer road trips.
Bella Coola
Bella Coola is known to have untouched beauty and is the home to a wild amount of grizzly bears. Just the scenery alone is enough reason to visit this remote community.
Lac Du Bois Grasslands Protected Area
People often head right to the snowy mountain peaks in B.C., but Prescott recommended these spectacular grasslands.
"I recommend the Lac Du Bois Grasslands Protected Area outside Kamloops B.C., and go at sunrise if you can," he said.
Emerald Lake
This stunning lake is in Yoho National Park and is just as beautiful as the name makes it sound. The water is a bright emerald colour, and there are mountains surrounding it.
Golden Ears Park
On top of being a breathtaking location, this park is where Ryan Reynolds filmed his Netflix movie, The Adam Project! You can explore a ton of different hikes here, or just stroll beside the many lakes.
Prescott gave a special shout-out to the Spirea Nature Trail in the park.
Chilliwack River Valley
Prescott mentioned Lindeman Lake and the Mt. Cheam hike specifically — so make sure to hit them up if you go here. The area is super idyllic and full of classic B.C. scenery.
Lake O’Hara
According to Prescott, you can book a bus ride to take you here, or if you're up for some activity you can walk the 11-kilometre access road to it.
However you get there, this lake is bound to impress.
Tofino
Tofino is not exactly a hidden gem, but it's still a must-see destination in B.C.
The adorable little surf town has sandy beaches, breathtaking rainforests, and cool shops to explore.
Skookumchuck Narrows
This spot is on the Sunshine Coast — which just sounds so dreamy.
Prescott said that these narrows have "some of the strongest tidal rapids in the worlds," and that you should start your Sunshine Coast adventure there.
Natural Bridge
Clearly, Prescott loves exploring Yoho National Park, because this spot is also within it. You can walk over the roaring Kicking Horse River from this unique natural bridge.
Garibaldi Lake
This is another popular spot, but it's well-known for good reason. The hike is near Whistler, B.C. and it brings you to this surreal setting — with an alpine lake and mountains all around.
The Squamish Chief Hike
This hike in Squamish has three peaks, all with stunning views of mountains and the ocean. It's about one hour from Vancouver — making it the ultimate weekend activity.
Mt Robson Provincial Park
This park is in the Canadian Rockies and has a ton of hiking trails throughout it.
"If you have the fitness to hike long distances, I highly recommend visiting Berg Lake," Prescott said.
Pemberton
This small town is home to the iconic Joffre Lakes — known for its bright blue water.
Prescott, of course, recommended doing the hike to one of the three lakes and mentioned that people now have to book in advance to go — because it's so popular.