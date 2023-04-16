This Dreamy West Vancouver Trail Takes You Through An Ancient Rainforest To A Lighthouse
The stunning park is free to access.
With the cost of living where it's at, finding free and cheap things to do in Vancouver is key. Thankfully, the city's coastal rainforest status means that there's an abundance of lush hiking trails and sandy beaches in the region.
For the best of both worlds — land and sea — there's Lighthouse Park, a 75-hectare old-growth forest and national historic site on the shores of West Vancouver. This spot is a local favourite, drawing in birdwatchers, history buffs and hikers of all different skill levels with its ocean breeze, fresh pine air and beginner-friendly trails.
It's roughly a thirty-minute drive from downtown Vancouver. Grab a coffee, plan your route (there's a park map at the trailhead) and take a walk among ancient Cedar and Douglas Fir trees for an ideal start to any weekend.
Though you can't walk right up to the light station grounds, there's a landing that offers astonishing views of the historic lighthouse, which towers at the glittering water's edge. Over a century old, the Point Atkinson Lighthouse has a cultural significance that you can read up on at information posts within the park.
Beachcombers need only follow signs indicating a steep path to Starboat Cove where the view extends from Lions Gate Bridge all the way to Vancouver Island on a clear day. Pack a blanket and snacks before enjoying a low-tide picnic with your two or four-legged pals.
The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and public parking is available.