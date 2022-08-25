These TikToks Show The Reality Of Hiking In BC & It's Not Like Instagram Makes You Think
It's not all rainbows and butterflies!
There are so absolutely stunning hikes to do in B.C. but it's not always pure bliss for hikers and these TikToks will show you why.
People have created videos showing the brutal reality of hiking in B.C. and it's really not all as magical as the social media world might make you think.
So, if you're planning on hiking throughout the province anytime soon, you might just want to see what you're getting yourself into before putting one on your calendar.
Bears are a thing and they are out there
Don't forget to come fully prepared to encounter a bear on your hike in B.C.
Make sure to educate yourself on bear safety before planning a trip and if you are planning on solo hiking, always tell someone where you are, just in case.
@travelling.nurse
But really … this a legit fear right?! Educate me, I’m just a naive Manitoban 🙈 #travelnorthernbc #hikebc #travelnurse #traveltiktok #hiketok
The hike might be tough, but worth it in the end
People don't get to these picturesque hiking viewpoints without putting in any work. The hiking photos and videos on social media might seem like the hike is all fine and dandy, when in reality it might be steeper or rockier than expected just to get through.
@callastoriefitness
First Peak of the Chief in Squamish, BC 🫶⛰ #hiking #hike #Shoppers60 #bc #explorebc #vancouver #fyp #fypシ
Cardio and snacks are key
Hikes can be a not-so-pleasant way to face the fact that your cardio sucks. Often the hike is an intense workout so practicing some cardio exercises in advance just might make it a little bit easier.
Always know your limits and check out how long the hike is, as well as the level of the hike before hitting it up — or else you might need to stop and rest more than a few times along the way.
Plus, don't forget to pack some snacks to refuel and recharge your energy battery!
@alicia.heng
First backpacking trip for some of us! got to panorama 1.5 hours too early, got a couple hundred bug bites but worth #explorebc #garibaldilake #hiking #whistler