Camping On The Beach In The West Coast Is Way Better Than On The East Coast & Here's Why
Here's how they compare. 👇
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Camping season is here, and in Canada, there is no shortage of breathtaking spots to pitch a tent.
Although the East Coast of Canada is stunning, nothing compares to waking up on a beach in western Canada.
Now that the camping season is starting back up, I'm reminiscing on all of my best camping memories — from one coast of Canada to the other.
There's nothing better than sitting out under the stars, with a fire crackling beside you — and feeling like you're miles away from your daily worries.
You get to cozy up, make some s'mores, and breathe in that fresh air.
A campsite in New Brunswick.Morgan Leet | Narcity
You can reconnect with nature, and get memories that will last for the rest of your life.
Plus, who doesn't love waking up on a beach?
A beach in New Brunswick.Morgan Leet | Narcity
If you couldn't tell already, I love camping. It was actually one of the reasons why I moved out to B.C. from New Brunswick in the first place — to explore the amazing nature.
The second thing that I booked, right after my plane ticket out West, was a campsite in Tofino, B.C.
Obviously being an East Coaster my favourite thing ever is being close to the ocean. Camping on the beach and being lulled to sleep by the gentle crashing of the waves is pure magic.
There's nothing quite like being in my home province, of course, but I have to admit that camping on the West Coast is just better — for a few reasons.
The actual sandy beaches
Most of the beaches in New Brunswick are filled with big rocks. They're still beautiful, but it's not exactly like a tropical vacation. B.C. on the other hand is full of long white sand beaches, that you can camp right beside.
Laying out on the warm sand during the day makes the whole experience just way more enjoyable.
The options
The East Coast does have some great campsites to choose from, but B.C. has an incredible amount of options.
The West Coast is just simply bigger, allowing for way more choices. You can camp on a beach, in the mountains, or right by a lake. I already know that I won't be repeating campsites for a while here, unlike on the East Coast.
The accessibility
Some of my favourite campsites on the East Coast are set far back into the forest. This means that they are super peaceful and secluded — but often require some serious hiking to reach.
On the West Coast, there are a ton of sites that you can drive right up to, and they are equally as beautiful. If you want a big hike though, there are some options for that too.
The view of the mountains
This, I think, is the biggest difference between camping on the opposite coasts.
Sometimes they actually look similar — with the bright blue ocean in front of you. Then you get a glimpse of the massive mountains though, and there is no comparison.
Camping is nothing without beautiful scenery, and West Coast nature is unmatched in that department.
The wildlife
Okay, I'll admit that I am on edge camping on the West Coast, thanks to the massive grizzly bears. On the East Coast, we have black bears, which are usually more scared of us than we are of them.
I have yet to actually see a grizzly — luckily — but have been able to experience the amazing wildlife in B.C.
From whales and seals to bald eagles — I've seen way more wildlife out here than back home.