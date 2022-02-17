Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
interprovincial travel

7 Reasons Why Winter In The West Coast Of Canada Is So Much Better Than The East Coast

Sorry to everyone back home! 🤷

Vancouver Editor
7 Reasons Why Winter In The West Coast Of Canada Is So Much Better Than The East Coast
Morgan Leet | Narcity

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Moving from the East Coast of Canada to the West Coast brought on a lot of surprises, and one of the biggest was the weather.

I grew up facing the bitterly cold winters of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, only to move to Ottawa and be even chillier.

Then, at last, I discovered that Canadian winters aren't so Canadian in some cities — like my new home of Vancouver. When I moved to the city in September of 2021, I left behind New Brunswick as summer was winding down and colder air was coming through.

As soon as I arrived I went right back into my swimsuit, enjoying the toasty weather all the way until November hit.

Then, I swear I experienced more rainy days in one month alone than I did my entire life on the East Coast.

Okay, I might be exaggerating — but I really missed the sun.

Despite the endlessly rainy November (and the start of December), overall, I still think that winter is way better here on the West Coast, and here's why.

Distractions

When faced with brutal weather, distraction is key.

Vancouver hands down has the most activities to do out of any other place I've lived — including Ottawa.

There are so many amazing restaurants to choose from, cool events to go to, and places to explore. Bored this weekend? Take a floatplane over to Victoria!

You'll be busy enough to forget all about the rain... kind of.

It's Over Way Faster

Okay so the rain is rough, but as soon as I got back from Christmas vacation it felt like spring in Vancouver.

After visiting New Brunswick's -26 C weather, it was a very welcome change.

The past month has been full of sunshine, and even a t-shirt or two outside.

You Get A Choice To Be Cold

The very best part about being in Vancouver is that I don't have to give anything up. If I want to see some snow, I just drive 30 minutes over to North Vancouver and I'm on a snowy hiking trail.

If I want to feel like it's basically summer, I head to one of the beaches and soak up some sun.

As Hannah Montana once said — you get the best of both worlds.

Skiing

The East Coast has little baby ski hills compared to what B.C. has to offer.

You can spend the winter shredding at Whistler, and not have one bit of homesickness.

The Outfits

Morgan Leet | Narcity

There's nothing worse than wearing the cutest outfit to walk around town, and then putting a massive parka over it.

Vancouver is mild enough that you can usually wear a lighter jacket, and have way more fun with outfits. Plus, by February it's warm enough to leave them unzipped and really show off your whole look.

The Lack Of Snow

Morgan Leet | Narcity

On the flip side of skiing, comes the fact that there's no snow in the city really.

Although Vancouver did get some over the holidays — the majority of the season is clear sidewalks.

Snow can be pretty to look at sometimes, but uncleared sidewalks and bad roads get old fast.

Say Goodbye To The Car Scraper

Morgan Leet | Narcity

Along with the lack of snow comes some pretty great benefits. On most days you hardly have a morning frost here, so you don't need to spend time clearing the windshield.

Something about the sound of scrapping ice of a car just irks me, so I was super happy to not have to do it this year.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

seasonal depression

Seasonal Depression In Canada Is No Joke — But Here's How I've Learned To Cope

I’m satisfied with the little things.

Taryn Herlich

This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

We live in a country with so many wonderful traits, but gosh, these long, gruelling Canadian winters are not one of them.

Keep ReadingShow less
interprovincial travel

Whistler Is One Of The Best Ski Resorts In Canada & My Visit Shows Why It's Worth The Price

Here's how to have an epic ski weekend. 🏂

Morgan Leet | Narcity, Leszek Wrona | Dreamstime

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I took a weekend trip to go snowboarding in Whistler and it proved to me that, despite the cost, it's so worth it.

Keep ReadingShow less
interprovincial travel

Vancouver Is Ranked As A Better City To Live In Than Toronto For Millennials & Gen Z

It's actually one of the best in the world!

Ashley Harris | Narcity, @calebkinzer | Instagram

Vancouver, B.C. was ranked as one of the best places in the world to live in if you're in your 20s — and it beat out every other city in Canada, too.

Sorry Toronto, Vancouver appears to be the superior city — at least for Millennials and Generation Z.

Keep ReadingShow less
interprovincial travel

Someone Who Moved From Toronto To BC Is Roasting The Province For Its 'Hostile' & 'GTFO Attitude'

A lot of people actually agree!

Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you love B.C., you might want to close your eyes, because people are roasting it hard in a comparison with Toronto.

Someone made the move from Toronto expecting B.C. to be "super chill," but instead found the people to be the opposite — and they're not the only one.

Keep ReadingShow less