This Oceanfront Vancouver Island Resort Was Just Named 'Hotel Of The Year' (PHOTOS)
It's stunning! 🌊
Vancouver Island is home to stunning hikes, natural wonders, Canada's brunch capital, and now, the best hotel in B.C.
Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa just took home the Hotel of the Year title in the 2023 BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence, and it looks like a majestic getaway location.
The oceanside resort is on the eastern shore of the island, in the Comox Valley, and will let you escape the hustle and bustle of daily life.
The views alone here will make you forget all about your worries and allow you to unwind.
If the magnificient sights don't do the trick, there's also a luxurious-looking spa to decompress at.
It even has an underground sandstone cave for hydrotherapy.
You can soak in the massage pools or under a mini-waterfall all day long.
The resort's restaurant, Ocean7 Restaurant, AQUA Bistro & Wine Bar, serves up some West Coast-style food with a view of the coastline.
There are also some stunning trails in the area and beaches to explore while you're there.
If you're up for an adventure, head out to do some whale watching, or even a grizzly bear tour. You won't get bored because there's also golfing, biking, kayaking, and even island hopping in the area.
Kingfisher Oceanside Resort & Spa
Price: Price varies. Approximately $220 - $464 per night.
Why You Need To Go: It's no surprise this spot is the best in the West Coast province. The beauty and luxury of this place will have you laying back and unwinding in no time.
