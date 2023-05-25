This Hotel In Vancouver Was Just Named One Of The Best In Canada (PHOTOS)
Planning a trip? 🧳
If you're planning a trip to the West Coast any time soon, you might want to cozy up at this boutique hotel in Vancouver.
The Loden Hotel just came in second place on Tripadvisor's list of the Top Hotels in Canada. "We award Travelers' Choice Best of the Best to hotels with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period," the website said.
"Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality," Tripadvisor added.
The Vancouver hotel passed these standards with flying colours, just coming behind The Hazelton Hotel in Toronto.
The Loden is a charming spot in Coal Harbour — so you have easy access to shops, restaurants and tourist hotspots. You can even skip the car rental and take out one of the hotel bikes to explore the city.
This place also makes a great staycation spot. You can cozy up in your room here and enjoy the best part of hotel stays — room service.
Or venture down to the Tableau Bar Bistro for some mouthwatering eats.
If you really want some relaxation, hit up the sauna at the hotel.
For anyone visiting Vancouver Island, The Magnolia Hotel And Spa in Victoria came in third place on the list. Plus, Vancouver had another hotel make the list in fifth place — the EXchange Hotel Vancouver.
If you're visiting the West Coast, you have lots of options!