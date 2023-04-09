Blake Lively Shared Candid Pics Of Her & Ryan Reynolds At The Beach With Their Family (PHOTOS)
"Thank you for being real and not photoshopped."
Life's a beach! Blake Lively recently shared some snaps of herself and hubby Ryan Reynolds having a day by the ocean along with some of their family.
On Saturday, April 8, Lively, who recently gave birth to her and Reynolds' fourth child, posted some sweet pics to her Insta with the caption, "She sells seashells down by the seashore."
In the first photo, the actress poses in an unknown tropical location in a bikini top and layers of necklaces. The other pics are of her snapping a swimsuit selfie, Reynolds smiling at the beach, the couple with their respective mothers, Lively in a one-piece black swimsuit, and a close-up of her many necklaces.
In the comments, people shouted out how fab Lively looked.
"What is it like being an actual goddess?" asked one person, with another saying, "Thank you for being real and not photoshopped."
"I’m really just here to remind Ryan for the 1,342,589th time just how luck he is!" said another.
Actress Gal Gadot, who starred with Reynolds in the Netflix movie Red Notice, simply dropped three fire emojis under Lively's post.
It's unclear whether Reynolds and Lively also brought their little ones along for the trip, as the couple is notorious for keeping their children off social media.
In March, the family publicly stepped out for the first time with the addition of their newest child to watch Reynolds' Welsh soccer team play an important match against York City.
The parents were spotted with their three daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3) and their new fourth baby, whom Reynolds cradled in his arms as Wrexham went on to win the match.
\u201cHollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose for snaps https://t.co/Ue5VHQZBcj\u201d— Daily Mail Online (@Daily Mail Online) 1679765142
Reynolds and Lively have not yet shared the name or gender of their new baby, so we'll just have to wait and see if it's a fourth girl and if their name has any connection to Taylor Swift like their big sisters' names do!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.