6 Places Elvis Used To Go To In Memphis & You Can Visit Them Too
We can't help falling in love with his favorite spots.
The Elvis biopic is in theaters today, and there are so many spots pictured in the movie that resemble Memphis, TN, but the real locations are still open... and you can visit them.
It's one for the money, two for the show, three to get ready now, go, cat, go... all the way to his mansion, his favorite diner and even where he recorded his first song.
You can create your own personal movie tour in the city that skyrocketed the artist's career or you can be nothin' but a hound dog and miss out on these iconic places.
Whatever you choose, this list is your guide to the hunk of burning love's favorite hang outs.
Overton Park Shell
Address: 1928 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN
Why You Need To Go: The Overton Park Shell is where Presley performed his very first paid concert on July 30, 1954. This venue also saw artists like Johnny Cash, and still holds various concerts today.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Coletta's Italian Restaurant
Address: 2850 Appling Road Memphis, TN
Why You Need To Go: Coletta's was one of the singer's favorite hangout spots. So much so, they even have a whole room dedicated to him called the "Elvis Room". His favorite order was the BBQ pizza. The restaurant is celebrating their 100th anniversary.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
The Arcade Restaurant
Address: 540 S. Main St., Memphis, TN 38103
Why You Need To Go: The Arcade Restaurant is Memphis' oldest café. The star was a regular here, and there were many movies made here, too, such as Great Balls of Fire and Elizabethtown.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Graceland
Address: 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116
Why You Need To Go: You can actually visit the mansion where Presley lived! It's been turned into a landmark, and you can even book a room at his guesthouse. There is also an Elvis The Entertainer Career Museum, Presley Motors Automobile Museum, different discovery exhibits and interactive experiences.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible (except for two basement rooms)
Sun Studios
Address: 706 Union Ave., Memphis, TN
Why You Need To Go: Sun Studios is where Elvis Presley recorded his first song, "My Happiness", and many others. You can take a tour of the studio, and it's open daily.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible for only the second half of the tour.
Lansky Bros. Shops
Address: 149 Union Ave. #10, Memphis, TN 38103
Why You Need To Go: If you want to dress like a rockstar, you need to head to Lansky Bros. Shops, as Bernard Lansky was Elvis Presley's original tailor. The Clothier to the King location on Beale St. is temporarily closed, but you can still go see them at The Peabody Hotel.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.