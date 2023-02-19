Austin Butler On Whether He'd Be In The New 'Zoey 101' Movie & A Possible Cameo (VIDEO)
"Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me."
Austin Butler is finally revealing whether or not he'll be joining the rest of the Zoey 101 cast in the upcoming movie reboot.
The fan-favourite Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 is making a comeback with a young-adult movie titled Zoey 102, which will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023, according to Deadline.
Most of the show's original cast will be returning, including Jaime Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.
But Butler's name has yet to be added to the cast list.
Butler said he hadn't "heard anything" about a cameo role in the upcoming movie on theVariety Awards Circuit Podcast.
"Would you ever consider doing a cameo in a Zoey 101 movie?" asked Variety's Clayton Davis.
"I haven't heard anything about that, but I don't know," said Butler. "I'm so grateful for all those stepping stones that I had throughout my career."
The Elvis actor played James Garrett, Zoey's boyfriend, in season four of the Nickelodeon series back in the 2000s.
"Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me because it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show, so I got to be a part of an entire season," he recalled. "I remember getting my first line on a TV show, and that was huge for me. You have all these different moments that are pivotal for you."
Butler didn't outright say no, but considering production is already underway for the film, fans may have to re-enter the world of Zoey 101 without Butler.
The new reboot will follow the Pacific Coast Academy gang as they get together for a wedding, according to Deadline.