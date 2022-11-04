The Degrassi Reboot Has Been 'Paused' Along With Our Canadian Nostalgia
Whatever it takes, I know I can make it through.
If you've been looking forward to the nostalgia of Degrassi, you might have to wait a little bit longer.
On November 4, production company WildBrain revealed that the previously announced Degrassi reboot coming to HBO Max has been put on pause after the streaming service dropped the project.
In the announcement for investors in WildBrain, the company also said that "discussions concerning the contract with WarnerMedia are ongoing."
"WildBrain greatly appreciates the devotion and patience of Degrassi fans," the announcement read.
"Degrassi remains enormously popular around the world and, as owners of the franchise, WildBrain is committed to the future of Degrassi."
This wouldn't be the only project that has been dropped by WarnerMedia, the owners of HBO Max, in the last year.
Maybe most notably, the company shelved a nearly complete Batgirl film, along with a new Scooby Doo movie, both of which were slated to go out on the streaming service, per The Hollywood Reporter.
While all fourteen seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation will still be accessible on the streaming platform, but it seems that the new adventures of that Toronto school won't be beamed into our living rooms as soon as we had hoped.
What is Degrassi?
This very Canadian TV series first started off all the way back in the 1970s. It's a show about the lives of a bunch of kids on the eponymous Degrassi Street in Toronto — which is a real place.
However, it soon found its foothold as a CBC show about the trials and tribulations of students at a fictional school, called Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High or Degrassi Community School (depending on the series).
Each episode of the series grappled with issues teenagers face, from bullying and drug use to sex and mental health.
And while the franchise has had several series, including one that just ended in 2019 on Netflix, the one that most would remember would be Degrassi: The Next Generation.
This series ran from 2001 to 2015 and is maybe most famous for launching the career of one Aubrey Graham, AKA Drake , as basketball star Jimmy.