filming in canada

'Degrassi' Is Making A Comeback & You Could Spot Them Filming In Toronto Soon

"School is back in session." 😎

Toronto Staff Writer
@degrassi | Instagram

Calling all Degrassi fans: the school bells are going to ring yet again at Canada's most beloved fictional high school because the show is going to be back in session next year.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family announced on January 13 that Degrassi will be coming back as a 10-episode, hour-long series, and is expected to launch in the U.S. on HBO Max next year in 2023.

The show is being produced by WildBrain Studios. However, no word on how to watch in Canada has been shared just yet.

The upcoming high school drama will be a reprise of the original series, and will follow a group of teens and school staff "living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart," the announcement reads.

"The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love," WarnerMedia Kids & Family officials wrote.

Filming for the show kicks off this summer, so Torontonians might be able to catch a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes action around the city.

Former Degrassi alums shared their excitement of the show coming back.

Lauren Collins (a.k.a. Paige Michalchuk from Degrassi: The Next Generation) tweeted out to her followers shortly after the news: "If any streamers are interested in the pilot I wrote about this exact moment in my life, it's available!!"

Daniel Clark, who played Sean Cameron on Degrassi: The Next Generation, tweeted that the news is "official."

HBO Max also got the rights for the entire Degrassi: The Next Generation series (yes, all 14 seasons), which will be available to stream on the platform this spring.

Somebody pass the popcorn.

