7 Toronto Restaurants Near TIFF Bell Lightbox For Star-Spotting & The Perfect Post-Movie Meal
Make sure to have your camera ready!
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back for another year and it's time to queue the excitement.
TIFF brings life to the end of Toronto's summer season, attracting a bunch of Hollywood celebrities that you might spot at your local restaurants and making the 6ix feel like Los Angeles for a little bit.
This summer has already been filled with star sightings at restaurants around the city, such as LeBron James at Kissa on King West, Jessica Alba at Adrak Yorkville and Drew Barrymore at Fat Pasha.
Now, it's unclear how many actors will be able to show up to festivities around the TIFF Bell Lightbox this year because of an actor strike that prevents them from promoting their movies right now. However, many celebrity directors will still be visiting to promote their movies, and documentary subjects like Sylvester Stallone, Nickelback and Lil Nas X are still allowed to visit. That means there'll still be plenty of talent around town to spot when TIFF opens on September 7.
So where might you see these stars?
There are a few Toronto restaurants near TIFF Bell Lightbox that are worth visiting for a pre or post-movie meal where you might bump into a celebrity so it'll feel like a win-win.
Here are 7 Toronto restaurants you should check out to star-spot and enjoy a perfect meal.
Kissa
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 619 King St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Kissa, a Japanese-inspired listening lounge, is located in the heart of King Street West and it is one of the newest hospitality partners at TIFF this year.
Most recently, LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, now-former Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green were all spotted at the same event at Kissa.
The group was celebrating and enjoying an impressive spread of food.
So, if you were hoping to bump into a celebrity but also looking for a super cool spot to enjoy some drinks after the movies, Kissa should be your go-to restaurant.
Soluna
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 314 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Soluna is another celebrity hot spot that has been mentioned in other TIFF lists before because it's just that good.
Are you looking for great food? Or do you want to party? Soluna offers the best of both worlds, and it's no wonder that celebrities like to visit.
Soluna has elevated boho-chic vibes that'll make you feel like you're in Tulum rather than the busy streets of Toronto.
"Last year Soluna welcomed celebs for private diner and terrace parties and the TIFF Deadline lounge saw the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Zac Efron, Daniel Craig and many more," Soluna said in a news release.
Drake, Addison Rae and Trevor Noah have also visited Soluna, so you never know who you might bump into this year.
Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 563 King St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This upscale and glitzy restaurant opened in Toronto in 2022 and it's still a vibe for TIFF.
The restaurant offers a luxurious experience with private dining and VIP spaces that'll make you feel like a celebrity, whether you are one or not.
Not only can you party at this Toronto spot, but Executive Chef Evan Dickinson has a menu filled with seafood galore. From oysters to caviar and crudos, you can start the night out with dishes like crab cakes, grilled octopus, ahi tuna tartare, and PEI mussels and make your way to all the other fancy foods.
Most recently, The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, a.k.a. Damon and Stephen, were celebrity bartenders at this spot. Can you imagine getting served by your teenage celebrity crushes?
Chotto Matte
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 161 Bay St., Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Not only is Chotto Matte a fan favourite, but it's also a franchise known to many celebrities. This restaurant is in cities like London, Miami and Toronto.
The food is a fusion between Japanese and Peruvian cuisines, bringing out the best in both tastes and textures. The menu is filled with unique dishes and jaw-dropping drinks that are definitely worth a taste.
The restaurant is located close to the TIFF Bell Lightbox, so keep your eyes peeled for celebs stopping in here for a bite after their movie premieres.
Byblos Downtown
Price: 💸💸
Address: 11 Duncan St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Matt Damon, Michelle Williams and Gerard Butler have all been spotted at Byblos Downtown in the past, and you never know which celebs might be dining there during TIFF this year.
Byblos is a Middle Eastern restaurant with the most delicious meats and aesthetic vibes.
If you go, you should definitely order the wagyu lahmeh pide, short rib kebab, sweet jewelled, labneh, and Turkish manti dumplings. These are my go-to dishes and they always impress any guests I take to Byblos.
So when you go, make sure to dress nice, charge your phone, clean your camera and not only take pics of the food but keep your eyes peeled for any celebrities.
Akira Back
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Akira Back is another fancy restaurant located close to TIFF and right underneath the Bisha Hotel, which is a celebrity hot spot on its own.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was previously spotted at the Japanese restaurant and he took pictures with the staff last year.
The actor and his son ordered the Yellowtail Serrano, Salmon Tataki and Show Me The Roll.
He was also "very friendly and humble," the restaurant's General Manager, Attilio Di Donato, told Narcity back then.
Adrak Yorkville
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 138 Avenue Rd, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Adrak Yorkville isn't all that close to the TIFF Bell Lightbox, but celebs often stop by the Yorkville area when they're in town and this Indian restaurant in particular has become a bit of a hotspot.
Just recently, Jessica Alba and her co-star Lizzy Mathis were spotted at Adrak Yorkville, where the pair also gave the restaurant a special shoutout on Instagram.
They said "It was sooo damn good. We highly recommend @adrakyorkville if you're in Toronto!"
The restaurant has also seen director Shekhar Kapur and chef Daniel Bouludalso pay it a visit.
So, if you're looking for an elevated Indian restaurant experience with great food and luxurious vibes, check out Adrak Yorkville, and keep your eyes peeled for celebrities.
So not only does this list provide you with great places to have a delicious meal when planning your movie visit, but if you keep your eyes wide open while dining you might be eating next to a Hollywood celebrity.
Enjoy TIFF, Toronto!