Jessica Alba Went Out For Indian Food In Toronto & Here Are The Dishes That Wowed Her
"It was sooo damn good."
Jessica Alba paid Toronto a visit this week and used her one night in the city to go out for Indian food, which it sounds like she absolutely loved.
The Hollywood actress was in the 6ix for her Roku Channel showHonest Renovations press tour. Alba was visiting with her co-star Lizzy Mathis to talk about their show, in which the pair surprise parents in need of home renovations to help take something off their plates when raising families.
But it wasn't all work and no play, because Mathis took to Instagram to share their dinner adventure, which Alba also later posted on her own account. The videos show they had a great night out in the city, during which they dined on calamari, salads, shrimp and "the poutine fries."
The pair did give an honourable mention to Adrak, which is an Indian restaurant located in Toronto's Yorkville area.
Alba, Mathis and their team headed to the Indian restaurant and said, "It was sooo damn good. We highly recommend @adrakyorkville if you're in Toronto!"
Videos show that Alba and her friends seemed to enjoy several seafood dishes and a lamb dish that blew them away.
From the looks of it, they ordered the Prawn Tandoori and said, "The spice on this shrimp was amazing." Additionally, they got the Patrani Macchi and described it as "the most delicate white fish flavoured to absolute perfection."
Another dish that made their reel was the Pista Lamb Chops that Adrak offers and Mathis said it's the "best" she's ever had.
"Jessica had heard about Adrak Yorkville when looking for top restaurants in the city. She saw they were included in local media coverage," Adrak told Narcity.
"At the end of the meal, she and her team expressed to the restaurant that their experience was amazing," they added.
Adrak has been mentioned in the Michelin guide and was described as having dining rooms that were "regal" and a kitchen that "rises to the occasion with precisely seasoned, carefully cooked dishes inspired from regions all across India."