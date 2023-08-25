Ryan Reynolds Posted A Tribute To Blake Lively For Her Birthday & It's Actually Super Sweet
He included a bunch of photos of the two of them together!
Ryan Reynolds is expressing his love for his wife Blake Lively on her birthday.
The Canadian actor made a sweet Instagram post to celebrate Lively's 36th birthday on Friday.
While Reynolds is known for his humour and often makes silly posts about his wife and vice versa, this time he chose to go the romantic route. However, in true Reynolds fashion, he still managed to squeeze in a joke.
"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," Reynolds wrote.
"Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."
Reynolds also included a carousel of photos with a couple of single shots of Lively on the beach. The rest of the pictures are of the couple looking happy and in love.
Reynolds' birthday post to Lively is a step up from last year.
While the Canadian actor did include a sweet caption in 2022, he also included a photo of Lively with kale on her face.
It's unclear how Lively feels about the post and if it stacks up to another birthday tribute Reynolds made for someone else in 2023.
In April, Reynolds went above and beyond when he created a music video for Rob McElhenney's birthday. McElhenney co-owns the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC with Reynolds. In the video, Reynolds explains how to pronounce McElhenney's name.
According to E! News, Lively saw the video and expressed how she felt about it in an Instagram story.
"Wow," she wrote alongside the clip. "That's a lot of effort you put into this…" She also included, "Can't wait for August 25th," referring to her own birthday.
The Gossip Girl actress celebrated her own birthday on Friday by sharing a new Betty Booze commercial on her social media.
In the new ad shared on Friday, Lively goes to Paul Hollywood's house where she asks the Great British Baking Show judge for his opinion on her line of canned cocktails.
By the sounds of it, she got the stamp of approval from Hollywood!
In April, the Deadpool actor shared an update on how he and Lively were doing after welcoming their fourth child.
"I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great," he said of his four kids while speaking to ET Canada at the Canadian Screen Awards where he received a humanitarian award. "They have a private Instagram account that I follow."
Reynolds and Lively have three daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple has not revealed the gender or name of their youngest.
However, back in October 2022, Taylor Swift fans speculated that the singer revealed Lively and Reynolds' child's name.
After the singer released her Midnights album, many people started saying that "Daisy Mae," which is featured in Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid," was actually the name of the baby.
Neither Lively nor Reynolds have confirmed if that's the case, but Swift did reveal the names of the couple's three daughters in her previous albums so it could very well be true!