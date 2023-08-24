Ryan Reynolds Shared A Clip Of Himself Almost Getting Injured & Another Celeb Not Giving AF
"Yeah, that guy's uncomfortable with the word 'hero.'"
Ryan Reynolds recently reshared footage of an interview and it doesn't paint Stranger Things actor Joe Keery in the best light.
On Thursday, August 24, the Canadian actor posted on his Instagram a clip from when he was on Jimmy Fallon's show a few years ago and the host brought up an event that he and Keery were at in Brazil.
Fallon played a clip of Reynolds standing in front of a barricade at the Brazilian Comic Con where the actor appears to be greeting fans. Then, the barricade slowly starts falling forward, causing Reynolds to jump back to prevent himself from getting smushed.
"I mean, wow," said Fallon after viewing the clip. "No one got hurt. Dude, that was fast reflexes."
"I was not drunk," confirmed Reynolds. "It felt like slow motion though, because, you see that they're falling. You're thinking 'Oh my god, is someone gonna get hurt?' And you can see they're all kind of falling evenly, like they're gonna go down, they're gonna be okay."
However, that wasn't the case for Reynolds.
"And then it was like, 'My legs are not gonna be okay,' so I jumped back," he continued.
Fallon then pointed out the other actor in the clip.
"Is that Steve from Stranger Things?" he asked.
Reynolds confirmed it was indeed Keery, who was with him for their movie Free Guy.
"Did he save you?" asked Fallon.
"Well, no," replied Reynolds. "If you see him, you should look at his back."
They then replayed the clip, and in a highlighted moment, you can see Keery picking up his drink and moving away from the situation rather than helping his co-star to safety.
"Yeah, that guy's uncomfortable with the word 'hero,'" joked Reynolds.
Reynolds has appeared on Fallon a handful of times and always appears to have a fun time, like in 2021 when he had a message for Americans who want to move to Canada when they're mad.
"As a Canadian, I'm sorry, but no, you can't," Reynolds said in the video. "I know we're friendly but Canada's not your safe house. I mean, we barely let Canadians into Canada anymore."
Hopefully he and Fallon will reconnect soon!
