Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively Is 'Spectacular' & He Doesn't Know If She Was 'Born Or Invented'
He posted a bunch of photos to celebrate his wife's birthday, including one where she has kale on her face!
Ryan Reynolds gushed about Blake Lively and said she's so "spectacular" that he doesn't even know if she was "born or invented."
On August 25, 2022, the Canadian actor shared photos on Instagram and raved about Lively to celebrate her 35th birthday.
"You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented," he said in the caption of his post.
"Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again," Reynolds continued.
Then, he ended the caption with a simple red heart emoji.
He shared nine photos for his wife's birthday post, some of them cuddled up together and some of just Lively.
Reynolds even posted never-before-seen photos from the 2022 Met Gala, including a blurry selfie of the two of them and shots of Lively in her transforming dress.
Since no Instagram post from the couple would be truly complete without photos that are a bit unflattering, he posted one of Lively asleep with kale on her face.
Trolling each other is a tradition in their marriage, of course!
He also shared his birthday post for Lively on his Instagram story with "I'll Make Love To You" by Boyz II Men playing over it.
In an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman that was released earlier this year, Reynolds opened up about what he's learned from being married to Lively.
"I certainly learned that in a marriage you don't need to be Captain Solution with everything, sometimes people just need to be heard and mirrored and validated and then it's done," he said.
Reynolds also revealed back then that Lively "runs the show" at home and he "would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her."