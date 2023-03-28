Blake Lively Hilariously Trolled A Fan While Out With Her 4 Kids & It Had The Cutest Outcome
"Hi Stephanie! You should leave him!"
Ryan Reynolds recently attended a soccer game for the Welsh team that he co-owns and Blake Lively and their four kids came along to cheer everyone on.
On Saturday, March 25, a fan called out to Lively while she was walking on the pitch, asking her to say hi to Stephanie, his girlfriend.
Lively obliged, saying, "Hi Stephanie! You should leave him!" which made everyone crack up.
Narcity Canada caught up with Sam, the fan in question who Lively hilariously told to get dumped.
"Stephanie loved it! She actually cried, she was that happy that Blake said her name haha!" said Sam via Twitter.
Thankfully, it seems all is well in their relationship.
"She’s not going to dump me no (luckily), she says if it was any other guy she would’ve, but not me," Sam explained. "I think a blessing from Ryan and Blake would be amazing to get now though."
Maybe next time!
Reynolds and Lively, along with their three daughters James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3) and their new fourth baby watched as Wrexham AFC took a 3-0 win against York City.
The following day, Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney cheered on Wrexham AFC Women as they scored a 2-1 victory over Connah's Quay Nomads, which the Canadian said made him get choked up.
"It’s unbelievable how much Ryan and Rob have changed the town for the better," Sam said of the two celebs. "I’m still try[ing] to meet Ryan or Rob so hopefully soon but obviously the presence of Blake and her involvement in the woman’s team is amazing and they’re all adored around here."
"I don’t think we could ever thank them enough for what they’ve done," said Sam. "The feel good factor is back and the town is buzzing."
Wrexham will be playing their next match on April 1. It's not clear if Reynolds, Lively, their kids and McElhenney will be in attendance, but either way, they're sure to be cheering their team on!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.