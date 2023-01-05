Hugh Jackman Is Begging The Academy Not To Nominate Ryan Reynolds For 'Spirited' Song
"Please, please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way."
Hugh Jackman has posted an impassioned speech on a subject he finds very important: making sure Ryan Reynolds won't be impossible to work with for the next year.
On Wednesday, January 4, the Australian shared his plea on Instagram.
"Hey everybody, it's 2023 and I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year but recent events have made that impossible," Jackman explained.
He went on to say that while he and his whole family loved the movie Spirited, which Reynolds stars in, as well as Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and the song "Good Afternoon," he has discovered a serious issue.
"I've just heard the Academy have shortlisted 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category," Jackman said.
"Now, Ryan Reynolds, getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable," he continued.
"It would — I mean, I have to spend the year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool and trust me, it would be impossible. It'd be a problem. "
"So just to recap, love Spirited, love Will, love Octavia, love the song Good Afternoon, love Benj and Justin..." he said.
"But please, please from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way," Jackman pleaded. "Please."
In response, Reynolds posted the clip to his own Instagram with a Spirited-themed insult.
"I know it’s still early but Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman," the Canadian wrote, which is a phrase that's used as an insult in the film.
Hopefully they bury the hatchet before the filming of Deadpool!
