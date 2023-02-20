Ryan Reynolds Shared A Touching Tribute To Terry Fox & His Design For This Year's Initiative
"Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death." ❤️ 🇨🇦
Ryan Reynolds and the Terry Fox Foundation have teamed up to work on a special initiative to celebrate the legendary Canadian teen and to raise funds for cancer research.
The Canadian actor took to his Instagram to share his design for this year's annual Terry Fox Run shirt.
"Happy to be involved with the #DearTerry initiative for @terryfoxfoundation," Reynolds wrote.
"I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person. Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death."
According to the Terry Fox website, the shirt "celebrates the countless messages Terry received from the millions of people he continues to inspire."
And apparently, the design is a hit — over on their Insta, the foundation shared that "due to overwhelming demand," they launched their first-ever pre-sale.
Terry Fox was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 18, says the foundation, which led to the eventual amputation of his leg and "ignited in him a fierce determination to bring an end to the suffering cancer causes."
To do so, he planned to run across Canada to raise money to help find an end to cancer, starting with dipping his artificial leg in the Atlantic Ocean on April 12, 1980.
"The only thing that could have stopped Terry from reaching the Pacific Ocean did," says the foundation. "Cancer returned in his lungs and he was forced to stop on September 1st, 1980 after having run 5,373 kilometres."
Over $850 million has been raised in Fox's name since then for cancer research. This year's Terry Fox Run will take place on September 17, 2023.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.