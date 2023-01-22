Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Shared His Family's Connection To Parkinson's & Shouted Out An Iconic Canadian

"I cannot wait to see 'Still.'" 🇨🇦

Senior Staff Writer
Ryan Reynolds. Right: Ryan Reynolds as a child with his father.

Ryan Reynolds. Right: Ryan Reynolds as a child with his father.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds recently shared some love for a fellow legendary Canadian and opened up a bit about a personal matter.

On Saturday, January 21, the Deadpool actor and philanthropist took to his Twitter.

"I lost my dad to Parkinson’s so besides @realmikefox being a friend, role model, generational talent and Canadian, I cannot wait to see ‘Still’ on @AppleTVPlus," Reynolds said of Michael J. Fox's new documentary.

"It’ll soon reside on the MJF anthology DVD shelf in my heart. Btw, The Frighteners is criminally underrated."

According to IMDb, Still "follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails, and what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease."

Fox, who was born in Edmonton in 1961 and went on to star in blockbusters such as Teen Wolf and the Back To The Future franchise, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, according to IMDb.

In 2015, Reynolds revealed that his dad James "Jim" Reynolds passed away from the disease and asked people to donate and support the Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson's Research, of which he has been a member of since 2008.

Reynolds has been a supporter of Fox and his work for years, such as in 2019 when he appeared at an event organized by the foundation.

"Always an amazing night supporting my friends at @michaeljfoxorg gala. Michael and Tracy aren’t short," Reynolds joked of Fox's stature. "I’m actually 8 and a half feet tall."

Still will be available for streaming "soon" on Apple+.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Sarah Rohoman
    Senior Staff Writer
    Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...