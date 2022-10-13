Ryan Reynolds Reached Out To Actor Who Said He Was 'Horrifically Mean' To Him On 'Deadpool'
"We had a really weird moment."
Ryan Reynolds has responded to claims from Deadpool actor T.J. Miller that he was "horrifically mean" to him on set, with Miller saying it was all a misunderstanding.
It all started earlier in the week when Miller, who played Deadpool's friend Weasel in the 2016 film and 2018 sequel, appeared on the Adam Carolla Showwhere he recounted an awkward moment on set.
"He's so funny," said Miller. "So I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then things kind of changed."
He said that he would not work with Reynolds again and added that he thinks it's weird that the Canadian "hates" celeb him.
"We had a really weird moment," Miller recalled. "Really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me. But to me, as if I'm Weasel."
On Wednesday, October 12, Miller chatted about the situation on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Robertsshow.
When asked if Reynolds had contacted him, he said that he did.
"Yeah, yes," he confirmed. "It was really cool. He emailed me the next day. It was a misunderstanding. So I emailed back and now it's like fine."
"It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.'"
Miller says the two then "hashed it out really quickly."
Miller will not be appearing in the upcoming Deadpool 3 which is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024, with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Reynolds as the titular character.
