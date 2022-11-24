Blake Lively Left A Hilariously Thirsty Comment On A Video Of Ryan Reynolds Dancing
He's got some moves. 👀
It seems the love (and lust) between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is going strong!
On Wednesday, October 23, Reynolds posted a video of himself and Will Ferrell learning some dance moves for their new Christmas flick Spiritedon his Instagram.
"You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it?" he said of the video that shows the two somewhat struggling to master their choreography.
"Here’s Will and I proving that point! We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus."
In the comments, Reynolds' wife Lively had some choice words to say about his efforts.
"Can you get pregnant while pregnant??" she asked, which currently has around 75,000 likes.
Given that Lively is currently pretty far along in her pregnancy with her and Reynolds' fourth child, it seems medically unlikely that she's able to conceive again at the moment, but that's between her and her medical team!
Other celebs chimed in, albeit with less thirsty messages.
"I would watch an entire film of just the dance rehearsals @thespiritedmovie @vancityreynolds," commented Kerry Washington.
"Will’s got moves!" added Katie Couric.
"We can't wait to be handed all our holiday spirit by this movie," said the official account for Instagram itself.
Shortly after filming the Christmas movie, Reynolds announced he would be taking a sabbatical in order to spend more time with Lively and their three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.
The pair haven't revealed the gender of their upcoming child, but in the past, Reynolds has gushed about how much he loves being a "girl dad."
