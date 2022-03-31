Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Shared Some Bloopers On TikTok & Says He's Going To Get 'Stabbed' (VIDEO)

Now that's a serious faux pas! 🤣

Trending Staff Writer
Ryan Reynolds. Right: Paul Mullin face-to-face with Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds. Right: Paul Mullin face-to-face with Ryan Reynolds.

vancityreynolds | TikTok

Ryan Reynolds co-owns a football team in Wales and he recently shared some hilarious bloopers on his TikTok from a video they shot.

The Canadian actor can be seen getting up close and personal with Paul Mullin, who is a forward for Wrexham AFC, but not before making a critical mistake.

"Guys, we're a professional soccer club," he said before realizing his faux pas. In Wales, what Canadians call "soccer" is referred to as "football," which is a pretty grave error.

"I'm going to get stabbed for that," he said to the camera as people can be heard laughing in the background.

@vancityreynolds

Quality face-to-face time with Paul Mullin. @wrexham_afc #bloopers

He then angrily shouted, "Mullin!" before getting in the athlete's face.

"I will shove a red card so far up your a** they will hold a funeral for my hand," he said on the first take.

"I will shove a red card so far up your a** people will think it's your tongue," he said as they rolled again.

He did a few more takes of the red card bit with these zingers: "I will shove a red card so far up your a** we'll need a team of doctors to find my hand" and "I will shove a red card so far up your a** you will be legally reclassified as a puppet."

The last one finally made Mullin break into laughter.

Back in October of 2021 the actor went to a Wrexham matchmatch with fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney and took to Instagram to describe how intense he found the whole thing to be.

"Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I’m never sleeping again ever ever," he said about the experience.

At least he got "football" right in that one!

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...