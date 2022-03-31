Ryan Reynolds Shared Some Bloopers On TikTok & Says He's Going To Get 'Stabbed' (VIDEO)
Now that's a serious faux pas! 🤣
Ryan Reynolds co-owns a football team in Wales and he recently shared some hilarious bloopers on his TikTok from a video they shot.
The Canadian actor can be seen getting up close and personal with Paul Mullin, who is a forward for Wrexham AFC, but not before making a critical mistake.
"Guys, we're a professional soccer club," he said before realizing his faux pas. In Wales, what Canadians call "soccer" is referred to as "football," which is a pretty grave error.
"I'm going to get stabbed for that," he said to the camera as people can be heard laughing in the background.
He then angrily shouted, "Mullin!" before getting in the athlete's face.
"I will shove a red card so far up your a** they will hold a funeral for my hand," he said on the first take.
"I will shove a red card so far up your a** people will think it's your tongue," he said as they rolled again.
He did a few more takes of the red card bit with these zingers: "I will shove a red card so far up your a** we'll need a team of doctors to find my hand" and "I will shove a red card so far up your a** you will be legally reclassified as a puppet."
The last one finally made Mullin break into laughter.
Back in October of 2021 the actor went to a Wrexham matchmatch with fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney and took to Instagram to describe how intense he found the whole thing to be.
"Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I’m never sleeping again ever ever," he said about the experience.
At least he got "football" right in that one!