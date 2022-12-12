Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Someone Emailed To Get A 'Heavily Pregnant' News Anchor Off Air & She Had The Best Response

"C'mon, get this woman off TV."

Calgary Staff Writer
Kathy Le on air.

@kathytrinhletv | Instagram

A Calgary news anchor had the best response when a viewer contacted her place of work to complain that she was "heavily pregnant" on the air.

Kathy Le, a news anchor for CTV Calgary, shared a complaint received from an angry viewer on Twitter. It seemed that his only reason for the complaint was that she was visibly pregnant on air.

The email that was supposedly sent from someone named Andrew was titled "heavily pregnant woman on prime time TV."

"C'mon, get this woman off TV. We tolerate it up to four months. Please," the email read.

Charming!

Le took to Twitter to share the email, and luckily, she didn't seem too disheartened by the person's attitude. Instead, she said she was "grateful" to have been able to work throughout almost all of her pregnancy.

She also gave the best response possible to the viewer's email.

"I hope that every time this viewer saw me on TV passed 4 months, it pissed him off more," she added.

She signed the message off with, "Yours Truly, Heavily Pregnant Woman."

After sharing the message online, Le received a ton of support from viewers.

Most people were quick to point out that the person who wrote in isn't the only one watching.

Luckily, Le has a lot of fans out there who made sure she knows Andrew was in the minority.

If anyone else does decide that complaining about a pregnant woman on TV is a good idea, spoiler alert, it's not.

