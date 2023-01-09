A Canadian TV Reporter Had A Medical Emergency While Live On Air & Viewers Were So Worried
"That was scary as hell to watch live."
Well-wishes are pouring in for Canadian CTV journalist Jessica Robb, who suffered a medical emergency while live on air on Sunday.
CTV Edmonton reporter Robb was broadcasting live during the 6 p.m. news when she became unwell, appearing disorientated with delayed speech.
After attempting to continue for a short while, Robb apologized to her in-studio colleague Nahreman Issa and explained that she was "not feeling very well right now."
As the camera cut away from the journalist, she appeared to be unsteady on her feet.
Issa – who seemed concerned by the unfolding situation – quickly assured viewers that the studio would check back in with Robb later to ensure she was feeling better.
"We will make sure that Jessica is okay and we will give you guys an update a little bit later to make sure that she is doing alright," she said.
She added that Robb was not alone and was with colleagues who would be able to assist her.
\u201cCTV Edmonton reporter, Jessica Robb, has a medical emergency while on air.\n\nUPDATE: Jessica is fine and at home resting.\n\n#CTV | #Edmonton | #yeg | #ymm\u201d— Ian Seggie (@Ian Seggie) 1673240666
Later on Sunday evening, CTV Edmonton took to Twitter to share an update with concerned viewers.
"PROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting," it read.
Those who'd watched the broadcast live took the opportunity to share their concern, and praise Robb's professionalism during the worrying incident.
"Thanks for the update. She sure looked like she was going to pass out. Very scary. So glad she is okay," one person wrote.
Another responded, "Hope she’s doing okay. That was scary as hell to watch live."
"That was scary to watch. Glad she’s OK," a third person echoed.
Responding to a clip of the incident — which has since gone viral on Twitter — one viewer added, "Brave girl tried to keep going - Very difficult when live broadcast. Get well soon Jessica."
"Wow. She put up a hell of a fight to keep her composure," said another.
\u201cPROGRAMMING NOTE: Thanks to everyone who inquired about our reporter who became ill during the 6 p.m. News. Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting.\u201d— CTV Edmonton (@CTV Edmonton) 1673229851
According to her CTV media profile, Robb is a "born and raised Edmontonian" and is currently working to tell the stories of her home city.
"Jessica is an avid runner, long-time soccer player, and rookie guitar player," her bio reads. "She will stop to pet every dog and never says no to an oat milk latte."
Feel better soon, Jessica!