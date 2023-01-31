A Woman Flashed A Journalist On Live TV & People Say He Handled It Like A 'Total Pro' (VIDEO)
He acted fast!
Anything can happen on live TV and an Italian journalist proved he could think on his feet when a fan got a little bit too excited during an interview.
Sport Italia journalist Tancredi Palmeri was joined on air by two excited sports fans last week when they started talking about their love of the Scottish soccer team Hearts of Midlothian. Then things took a turn.
At one point during the live broadcast a woman named Natasha from Edinburgh asked Palmeri "Do you know Heart of Midlothian?"
Palmeri replied that he does and Natasha then tried to pull out her breast in order to show him her tattoo, which is located under it.
The journalist started yelling "no no no" and rushed to cover her up. Moments later she did it again, and Palmeri once more put his hand out to conceal her breast.
According to the Daily Mail, the tattoo reads "5-1" which is in honour of the team's win over their rivals the Hibs in the 2012 Scottish Cup final.
Palmeri tweeted the video and it's received a lot of reaction online.
"When a blondie Hearts of Midlothian fan storms into your transfer window live and wants to show to whole Italy her pride against Hibernians from the bottom of her heart," he wrote. "I’d say from the bottom of her boobs."
\u201cWhen a blondie heavy Hearts of Midlothian fan storms into your transfer window live hit and wants to show to whole Italy her pride against Hibernians from the bottom of her heart.\n\nI\u2019d say from the bottom of her boobs\u201d— Tancredi Palmeri (@Tancredi Palmeri) 1674856472
At the end of the interview, Palmeri seemed flustered and told Natasha he forgot her name after what had happened.
"I understand! I totally understand my boobs are real!" she replied laughing.
The video has been viewed nearly two million times and the majority of people find it hilarious.
One person wrote, "It's just January and we already have the best interview of 2023!"
\u201c@tancredipalmeri It's just January and we already have the best interview of 2023!\u201d— Tancredi Palmeri (@Tancredi Palmeri) 1674856472
Another person gave props to the journalist for how he reacted to the incident.
"Total pro you did so well to concentrate."
\u201c@tancredipalmeri Total pro you did so well to concentrate \ud83d\udc4d\ud83d\udc4f\u201d— Tancredi Palmeri (@Tancredi Palmeri) 1674856472
The Daily Mail says the journalist and Natasha laughed about what happened afterwards and even went for a drink.
Palmeri tweeted a photo of the two of them and captioned it "my famous pal."