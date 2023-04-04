A Canadian Meteorologist Shared An Outfit She Was Shamed Over & Had The Best Response (VIDEO)
It's not the first time she's shut the haters down.
A Canadian meteorologist recently shared the difficulty that comes with being a woman who works in television and got real about not being able to please everyone.
On Sunday, April 2, Kelsey McEwen, the chief meteorologist on CTV Your Morning, posted a video of an outfit that drew praise and criticism alike.
In the Instagram video, she's seen wearing an asymmetrical white blouse that leaves one of her shoulders and arms bare while the other is covered in a long sleeve.
While she posed, two comments appeared over her video.
"Kelsey looks like a Greek Goddess in that white outfit!" said the first.
The other comment was less than kind.
"Who let's you go on TV dressed like that you're not clubbing you're a sad excuse for weather girl," said the other.
In response to the opposing views, McEwan wrote, "They'll love you. They'll hate you. So ignore them all and be your own number 1 fan."
In the caption of her post, the meteorologist expanded on her thoughts.
"Some like their tea strong," she said. "Some want it with sugar. Some like fruit flavours. Some don’t like it at all."
"You’ll never be able to be everyone’s cup of tea," McEwan sagely advised. "It would be exhausting trying to be. So instead, take that energy, and figure out what YOU like, and do that. Do you."
In conclusion, she thanked those "so triggered by the sight of a woman’s bare shoulder & arm," saying it reminds her of "how much more work there is to do."
In the comments of her post, many praised McEwan's professionalism.
"You're a fantastic meteorologist and tv personality when doing segments with others - what you choose to wear with your stylist has nothing to do with your professional abilities and if it makes you feel good wearing it then who cares what anyone thinks," wrote one person.
"That someone took the time to send you that is tremendously sad," noted another. "You always step up with class and integrity. Be proud of what you do."
McEwan has stuck up for herself in the past, like when a Twitter user implied that her "panty lines" and wearing the colour red in some way detracted from her ability to do her job.
"Listen, I own my body, camel toe & bubble butt included," McEwen wrote in response. "Your words bring me zero shame. Your feelings about my body & outfit are a you problem, not a me problem."
"And red? Red is [fire]. The only thing that isn’t my friend here, is you."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.