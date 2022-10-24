The 7 Best Japanese Restaurants In Toronto, According To The Michelin Guide
From ramen to upscale sushi.
Toronto's Michelin Guide, which is the first in Canada, dropped in September, and tons of different cuisines are featured. If you're wondering what some of the best spots in the city are for Japanese food, then the guide has you covered.
On October 19, 2022, the Michelin Guide revealed the seven best Japanese restaurants in Toronto. The list includes venues that were awarded stars as well as some spots that received recognition. With artistic presentations and unique offerings, these standout spots have authentic and seasonal flavours, but don't expect a cheap night out.
Aburi Hana
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 102 Yorkville Ave., Unit 4 Lower Level, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tasting menu looks at "food as an art form" and features seasonal and local ingredients. It also incorporates Aburi (flame-seared) techniques in many dishes. The venue was awarded a Michelin Star, and the guide claims that "each course outdoes the last." Don't expect a cheap night out here — the Kyō-Kaiseki experience is $380 per person.
Tachi
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 111 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tachi claims to be the first stand-up sushi concept in Canada. You can enjoy a premium omakase menu that's served to you in under 30 minutes. The dine-in menu is $69.75 per person and includes 11 pieces of sushi and one handroll. While the venue did not receive a Michelin Star, it was still featured in the guide.
Shoushin
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 3328 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant puts its "collective heart into crafting the best sushi and to bring the best culinary experience." It serves authentic dishes and specializes in Edomae-style sushi. The venue was awarded a Michelin Star, and the guide notes that the "seasonal sushi omakase is especially delightful." Prepare to spend big for this experience — the prix fixe menu is $330 per person, while the Obsession Perfection Omakase starts at $480.
Sushi Masaki Saito
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 88 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The only Toronto restaurant to be awarded two Michelin Stars, Sushi Masaki Saito is a "high-end, traditional sushi omakase restaurant." The venue is located in a historic Yorkville building and will sweep you away to another land. Dining here doesn't come cheap — the omakase dinner will cost you $680.
Musoshin Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 9 Boustead Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant did not receive any stars, but it was still included in the Michelin Guide and was praised for its "house-made noodles" and "perfectly formed Japanese milk bread." The menu includes a range of ramen (including vegan options), bread, desserts, and more.
Yukashi
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 643a Mt Pleasant Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Michelin-Starred restaurant has a kaiseki-style menu with a focus on seasonality. The nine-course menu costs $195 per person, and there is an option to add a sake pairing. According to the Michelin Guide, the Chef Daisuke Izutsu has cooked for royals, so you'll definitely be in for a luxurious evening.
Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address:6 Garamond Ct., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: Prepare to enjoy an eight-course menu designed around the seasons at this restaurant. The artistic presentation of the food is meant to reflect "Japanese aesthetics," and you'll want to snap some photos of your meal before you dig in. The venue was awarded a Michelin Star and was praised for its "refined intricate style and attention to detail."