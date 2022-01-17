Trending Tags

This Toronto Loblaws Has A Hidden Restaurant Inside & It's Going To Be The First Of Many

It's got food from around the world! 🤤

Toronto Editorial Fellow
@globolrestaurants | Instagram, Loblaws | Handout

Nestled inside the massive Loblaws at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, you'll find a new quick-service restaurant that serves signature dishes from all around the world.

In an interview with Narcity, co-founder Pierre Jutras says Globōl is a new concept restaurant armed with a menu of standout dishes from across the globe.

The best part? All customer meals are freshly made right on the spot.

Jutras said he and his partner realized that grocery stores in general didn’t offer customers meals made quick and fresh, the same way a restaurant would normally serve food to their patrons.

"This is a pilot location, there are plans to open up...at various other locations. But this is proof of concept," he said, and added that the first location popped up in early December.

In addition to Jutras’ own travel experiences, he explained that inspiration for their recipes come from chefs across the city and around the world.

“The way we like to call it, it's kind of like a culinary all-star lineup. It's nothing but the hits,” Jutras told Narcity. “The premise is, it needs to be emblematic of a country's culture. But it also needs to be widely known as it is, in order for people to rally around each of our meals.”

In a press release, Globōl said their menu is inspired by the stories of street food legends with cooking knowledge passed down and shaped from generations of their homelands.

Their Butter Chicken dish, for example, is inspired by a (now not-so) secret family recipe where the chicken is marinated for 24 hours until it's lightly caramelized right before it gets cooked in a creamy tomato sauce. Yum!

Globōl operates seven days a week and only offers takeout and delivery.

Globōl

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Various

Address: 60 Carlton St., Toronto, ON M5B 1J2

Why You Need To Go: Boasting signature cultural foods from around the world, Globōl's menu takes you on a tour around the world with foods like jerk chicken, pad thai, general tao chicken and butter chicken.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

