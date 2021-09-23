Trending Tags

37 Toronto Restos Were Named The Best In Canada To Finally Celebrate That Missed Birthday

Anybody miss a birthday dinner because of COVID-19?

@triciakopec | Instagram, @chichifrias | Instagram

COVID-19 celebrations have been tricky during the pandemic and you may have missed a big birthday celebration or two.

According to a survey by OpenTable, 65% of "Ontarians missed celebrating milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic," and 26% are planning a do-over celebration.

With this in mind, OpenTable released a 100 Best Restaurants in Canada for Do-Overs list and 37 Toronto restaurants made the cut.

The list was compiled based on diner reviews from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

"The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user clout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "hot spot" was selected as a special feature," according to the press release.

The top 37 restaurants for celebration do-overs in Toronto according to Open Table are as follows:

  1. Akira Back
  2. Byblos
  3. Bymark
  4. Cabana Waterfront Patio
  5. Cafe Boulud
  6. Chula Taberna Mexicana
  7. Cluny
  8. Drake Hotel
  9. Earls Kitchen + BAR
  10. El Catrin
  11. Figo
  12. The Garden at Casa Loma
  13. Hy's Steakhouse
  14. Il Patio di Eataly with Aperol
  15. Ki Modern Japanese + Bar
  16. KŌST
  17. Lee
  18. Miku Restaurant
  19. ORETTA
  20. Patria
  21. Pure Spirits
  22. Rooftop Bar at the Broadview Hotel
  23. Sofia
  24. Terroni
  25. Giulietta
  26. Hemingway's
  27. HOTHOUSE
  28. La Pizza & La Pasta –Eataly
  29. Lapinou
  30. Lena Restaurante
  31. LOUIX LOUIS
  32. LOV King West
  33. Maison Selby
  34. Sassafraz
  35. STK Patio Pop-Up
  36. Biff's Bistro
  37. Cibo Wine Bar
