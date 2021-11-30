9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters You Can Buy That'll Make Your Family Cringe This Holiday Season
Some are low-key cute, though!
With holiday parties and gatherings looming around the corner, you'll want to be prepared for all the festivities. Along with your fave festive decorations, you should probably dig out that old ugly Christmas sweater from the back of your closet. And if you don't have one? Well, you've come to the right place.
Here are nine ugly Christmas sweaters you can buy online right now and have them shipped in time. Some stores like Ardene have a bunch of ugly Christmas sweaters are on sale. Some are actually pretty cute, while others are straight-up ugly and hilarious.
'The Simpsons' Ugly Xmas Sweater
Price: $35.92 (
$44.90)
Details: This ugly Christmas sweater features your fave cartoon dad, Homer Simpson, and makes a great gift for anyone who's a fan of the series. It's available in sizes XS to XL.
$35.92 On ARDENE
Unisex T-Rex Ugly Christmas Sweater
Price: $26+
Details: Here's a truly horrendous Christmas sweater with a whole lot going on. Is that a rainbow-breathing T-Rex riding a slice of pizza? Yes, yes it is. It's currently available in sizes medium to 2XL.
$26+ On AMAZON CANADA
Garland Ugly Xmas Sweater
Price: $35.92 (
$44.90)
Details: If you wanted an ugly Christmas sweater that's low-key cute, this might be a good option to consider. Don't get me wrong, t's still ugly! Just not too ugly. It's currently available in sizes XS to large.
$35.92 On ARDENE
Blizzard Bay Men's Ugly Cat Christmas Sweater
Price: $40.99
Details: It's the red and green eyes on that Christmas cat that'll steal hearts this holiday season. It's low in stock and currently only available in large, so you might want to buy it ASAP if this particular sweater is really speaking to you.
$40.99 On AMAZON CANADA
Unisex Christmas Cat Sweater
Price: $26+
Details: What's an ugly Christmas sweater without a collage of cats wearing Santa hats? You can get this cozy sweater in sizes medium to 2XL.
$26+ On AMAZON CANADA
'Elf' Ugly Xmas Sweater
Price: $35.92 (
$44.90)
Details: Any fans of the classic Christmas movie Elf will certainly appreciate this knit sweater. It's currently available in sizes small, medium and large.
$35.92 On ARDENE
Pattern-Knit 'Star Wars' Christmas Sweater
Price: $29.99
Details: Yes, this ugly Star Wars Christmas sweater actually says, "Merry Sithmas." You're welcome. You can get it in sizes XS to 2XL and in a different design that features Yoda.
$29.99 On H&M
'The Grinch' Ugly Xmas Sweater
Price: $31.92 (
$39.90)
Details: Anyone who loves the Grinch will appreciate this ugly Christmas sweater. If nothing else, it'll be the perfect sweater to wear while you record yourself lip-syncing Jim Carrey's iconic lines on TikTok. It's available in sizes XS to large.
$31.92 On ARDENE
Ugly Xmas Sweater With Drawstring
Price: $21.52 (
$26.90)
Details: Here's another ugly Christmas sweater that's actually kind of cute. If you're not looking to win any ugly awards at your holiday office party, this one might be your best bet. It's currently available in sizes small, medium and large.