Mejuri's Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here & You Can Save On A Ton Of Minimalist Jewelry

How can one store have so many pretty things? 😍

Mejuri's Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here & You Can Save On A Ton Of Minimalist Jewelry
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for something gold and shiny, you'll be pleased to know that Mejuri just launched their Black Friday sale today. No signup or promo code is needed — all you have to do is head over to their site and start shopping. The discount will be applied to your cart.

With a minimum spend of $150, you'll get 20% off anything in store until November 29. Now, that might not seem like a huge discount, but depending on what you're looking for, you can actually save hundreds of dollars.

Whether you're browsing for yourself or on the hunt for a holiday gift, there are tons of beautiful pieces to consider like these bold hoops for $156 (originally $195), this super cool snake ring for $304 (originally $380), and this timeless diamond necklace for $312 (originally $390). You can even find a discount on this stunning engagement ring, which is now $2,252 (originally $2,815).

Details: Now until November 29, anyone can access Mejuri's official Black Friday sale. With a minimum purchase of $150, you can score 20% on gorgeous pieces of minimalist jewelry site-wide.

Ardene's Black Friday Sale Includes $45 Puffer Jackets That Come In A Bunch Of Different Colours

Yet another Aritzia dupe FTW! ✨

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach, the deals just keep rolling in — and Ardene has certainly gotten on board.

This Canadian Company Makes Leakproof Period Underwear & There's A Huge Black Friday Sale On Now

You can score up to 50% off Knix products and they are life-changing! 🙌

Aunt Flow is literally the last person any of us want to deal with — especially around the holidays. But one Canadian company has designed products that make things a little easier to manage.

Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes Everyday Items & Even Condoms Are Cheaper

Anybody running out to get this deal?

During the Costco Canada Black Friday sale that's happening this year, shoppers can find deals on almost everything and even condoms are cheaper right now.

If anyone is looking to save some money while shopping at the wholesale retailer but doesn't want to go big and take advantage of the deals on electronics, there are even everyday household items on sale that can be purchased.

Dynamite's Black Friday Deals Are Here & Your Closet Has Never Been More Ready

Save 30% to 70% off almost everything! 🛍️

You can get a head start on tackling your Black Friday wishlist now instead of waiting until the weekend because brands are offering early deals. It's a good idea to start shopping ASAP so you're not faced with your favourite items going out of stock.

