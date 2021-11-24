Mejuri's Black Friday Sale Is Officially Here & You Can Save On A Ton Of Minimalist Jewelry
How can one store have so many pretty things? 😍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're on the hunt for something gold and shiny, you'll be pleased to know that Mejuri just launched their Black Friday sale today. No signup or promo code is needed — all you have to do is head over to their site and start shopping. The discount will be applied to your cart.With a minimum spend of $150, you'll get 20% off anything in store until November 29. Now, that might not seem like a huge discount, but depending on what you're looking for, you can actually save hundreds of dollars.
Whether you're browsing for yourself or on the hunt for a holiday gift, there are tons of beautiful pieces to consider like these bold hoops for $156 (originally $195), this super cool snake ring for $304 (originally $380), and this timeless diamond necklace for $312 (originally $390). You can even find a discount on this stunning engagement ring, which is now $2,252 (originally $2,815).
