Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked

So many options! 💍

The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked
@brilliantearth | Instagram, @bluenilediamond | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!

From engagement rings to stylish monograms, you can find plenty of stunning pieces from jewelry stores and local businesses right here in Canada.

Peoples Jewellers

Details: You'll definitely want to check out the Black Friday sale at Peoples if you're looking for something sparkly at a discounted price. You can score 25% - 50% on everything right now including engagement rings starting at $399.

Find It On PEOPLES JEWELLERS

Mejuri

Details: Founded in Toronto, Mejuri makes the most gorgeous minimalist jewellery that anyone would be happy to receive as a gift this holiday. Items start at just $15! You can get 20% off everything sitewide right now, including this cute snake ring for $304 (originally $380), and this classic diamond necklace for $312 (originally $390).

Find It On MEJURI

Jenny Bird

Details: Based out of Toronto, Jenny Bird creates stunning jewellery that won't cost you a fortune. From statement pieces to elegant basics, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including a variety of monograms that would make great stocking stuffers. Right now select jewelry is up to 50% off.

Find It On JENNY BIRD

Pandora

Details: For a limited time, you can score 30% off jewelry at Pandora, including charms, rings, necklaces and more. You'll also get free shipping when you spend $75 or more.

Find It On PANDORA

Brilliant Earth

Details: For ethically sourced and thoughtfully made jewelry, you can check out Brilliant Earth. Now until November 29, if you spend $1,000 or more you can score a FREE pair of diamond studs. Orders under $1,000 will receive a surprise gift, too.

Find It On BRILLIANT EARTH

Olive + Piper

Details: Olive + Piper is a Vancouver-based jewelry shop that makes beautiful jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Some of their bestsellers are already normally priced under $50 but you can get up to 50% off now until November 28.

Find It On OLIVE + PIPER

Blue Nile

Details: If you're planning something super special this holiday season, you can check out Blue Nile for a gift that'll blow them away. You can find all kinds of styles, from big and bold to soft and delicate. You can even get up to 50% off certain items with the code FRIDAY21.

Find It On Blue Nile

Etsy

Details: You can find a variety of deals on stunning, locally-made jewelry on Etsy. From birthstone rings to leather bracelets, there are tons of elegant pieces made by Canadian designs to discover — all at various price points. Don't forget to hit the filter button and click on "free shipping" and "Canada" to find local gifts that won't cost a fortune in delivery fees.

Find It On ETSY

From Your Site Articles

Toronto's Polar Winter Festival Will Take You To Christmas Town & Here's A First Look

The new event has shimmering tunnels & boozy hot chocolate!

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

If you're looking for some holiday magic, you can head out to this new festival that's turning Toronto into a glittering Christmas land.

Polar Winter Festival is a new event taking place at Bandshell Park, and it's filled with lights, photo ops, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is 45% Off Today & This Deal Is Too Good To Be True

You can save a whopping $330.99 when you buy it on Amazon Canada.

KtichenAid

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're in the thick of Black Friday and you're probably a little overwhelmed by all the sales today. Don't worry! We're keeping our eyes and ears out for the best deals on literally everything you could possibly want for the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

Reebok Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes 50% Off & Free Gifts In Stores

You can get a pair of the Classic Leather sneakers for just $60.

@reebokcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of the best Black Friday deals today is Reebok Canada's 50% off sitewide sale. Thousand of items are marked down including women's, men's and children's shoes and apparel. All you have to do is use the code BLACKFRI at checkout.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Black Friday Clothing Deals You Can Get RN If Your Whole Wardrobe Needs A Refresh

Today is a treat yourself kind of day. 🛍️

@nordstromcanada | Instagram, @harryroseninc | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The early bird gets the worm when it comes to scoring the best fashion deals on Black Friday. More often than not, the size you want is the first to go out of stock, so perhaps it's best to act fast when you spot something you love and truly need.

Keep Reading Show less