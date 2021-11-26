The Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals In Canada That'll Make You Say 'I Do,' Even If No One Asked
So many options! 💍
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a particularly special gift this holiday season, Black Friday is the perfect time of year to splurge on jewelry — especially if you're thinking about popping the question sometime soon!
From engagement rings to stylish monograms, you can find plenty of stunning pieces from jewelry stores and local businesses right here in Canada.
Peoples Jewellers
Details: You'll definitely want to check out the Black Friday sale at Peoples if you're looking for something sparkly at a discounted price. You can score 25% - 50% on everything right now including engagement rings starting at $399.
Find It On PEOPLES JEWELLERS
Mejuri
Details: Founded in Toronto, Mejuri makes the most gorgeous minimalist jewellery that anyone would be happy to receive as a gift this holiday. Items start at just $15! You can get 20% off everything sitewide right now, including this cute snake ring for $304 (originally $380), and this classic diamond necklace for $312 (originally $390).
Find It On MEJURI
Jenny Bird
Details: Based out of Toronto, Jenny Bird creates stunning jewellery that won't cost you a fortune. From statement pieces to elegant basics, there are plenty of styles to choose from, including a variety of monograms that would make great stocking stuffers. Right now select jewelry is up to 50% off.
Find It On JENNY BIRD
Pandora
Details: For a limited time, you can score 30% off jewelry at Pandora, including charms, rings, necklaces and more. You'll also get free shipping when you spend $75 or more.
Find It On PANDORA
Brilliant Earth
Details: For ethically sourced and thoughtfully made jewelry, you can check out Brilliant Earth. Now until November 29, if you spend $1,000 or more you can score a FREE pair of diamond studs. Orders under $1,000 will receive a surprise gift, too.
Find It On BRILLIANT EARTH
Olive + Piper
Details: Olive + Piper is a Vancouver-based jewelry shop that makes beautiful jewelry that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Some of their bestsellers are already normally priced under $50 but you can get up to 50% off now until November 28.
Find It On OLIVE + PIPER
Blue Nile
Details: If you're planning something super special this holiday season, you can check out Blue Nile for a gift that'll blow them away. You can find all kinds of styles, from big and bold to soft and delicate. You can even get up to 50% off certain items with the code FRIDAY21.
Find It On Blue Nile
Etsy
Details: You can find a variety of deals on stunning, locally-made jewelry on Etsy. From birthstone rings to leather bracelets, there are tons of elegant pieces made by Canadian designs to discover — all at various price points. Don't forget to hit the filter button and click on "free shipping" and "Canada" to find local gifts that won't cost a fortune in delivery fees.