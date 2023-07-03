5 Black-Owned Toronto Restaurants To Try This Summer & These Spots Serve Up Serious Flavour (PHOTOS)
Just in time for Black Restaurant Week!
Celebrating different cultures is a thing that Toronto does well, and this summer, you can celebrate Black Restaurant Week by simply eating delicious bites from spots in the 6ix that feature flavours from all around the world.
Black Restaurant Week runs from July 7 till July 16, but that doesn't mean you can't check out Black-owned restaurants any other time of the year.
Toronto is filled with many Black-owned cuisines and restaurants that offer delicious bites, great vibes and flavours you can't find anywhere else.
For instance, can find the best Ethiopian flavours and the most authentic Jamaican foods within the city's proximity.
In 2022, we asked top chefs to recommend some of their favourite Black-owned restaurants in the city and they range from One Love Vegetarian to Albert's Real Jamaican Foods.
Some described the restaurants as "legendary" and "welcoming," which are two great words to describe the vibes at these spots.
Here is a list of 5 Black-owned Toronto restaurants that you should try to celebrate Black Restaurant Week.
The Diner's corner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: 678 Yonge St, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for authentic Jamaican food with a cozy and homey vibe, then this is a spot you should definitely check out.
Located in the heart of Church and Wellesley, you can try anything from coconut shrimp to curry goat roti and the food looks and seems to taste delicious.
Boukan
@boukan.to
Shout out to the foodies over at @allfoodiesnamaste for the feature! #Repost •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Boukan Edible Bliss is the best place for Haitian street food in Toronto 🇭🇹🇨🇦 🔥🔥🔥 📍774 Danforth Avenue, Toronto 🌴❤️ Indulge in the ultimate Haitian culinary adventure at our lively fusion restaurant in Greektown! Treat yourself to the sweet & savory meals served on wooden platters filled with tantalizing proteins, plantains, dumplings, coleslaw, and more. Don't miss out on this unforgettable meal! 🍽️🌴 #FoodAdventures #FoodHeaven #TasteofHaiti #explorepage #reels #blackowned #haitianowned #greektown #tastethesix #toronto #haiti #haitianfood #Boukan #EdibleBliss #torontofood #torontolife #torontoeats #haitianfoodtoronto #haitianstreetfood
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Haitian
Address: 774 Danforth Ave, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: From spicy mango phyllo bites to shrimp plantain bowls, jerk chicken Caesar sandwiches, and fritay boxes, this place has it all.
The Haitian street food spots offer a wide range of options and cater to so many different diets, this place is a must-try.
"You'll get a lesson on Haitian culture and cuisine, especially if you sit at the tiny bar," Janet Zuccarini, a resident judge on Top Chef Canada and owner and CEO of Gusto 54 said about the restaurant. She added that you can "feel the love" from the staff and the passionate chef.
The Heartbreak Chef
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort Food
Address: 823 Dundas St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Owned by Jerome Robinson, The Heart Break Chef is known for its comfort foods. You can choose anything from The Big Ass Chicken Sandwich to the Big Jerk Energy Sandwich; everything looks delicious.
One of the burgers even has a grilled pineapple on it!
Albert’s Real Jamaican Foods
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: 542 St Clair Ave W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant has been in Toronto since 1986 and offers authentic Jamaican foods that go way beyond jerk chicken.
From oxtail to curry goat and fried chicken, this affordable spot is perfect for satisfying your belly.
Nunu Ethiopian Fusion
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Ethiopian
Address: 1178 Queen St W, Toronto
Why You Need To Go: with a contemporary approach to Ethiopian and North East African food, this spot offers a wide range of food options to choose from.
You can try their Nunu's liver plate, Ethiopian steak tartare, Doro Wat and so many other special foods that you probably never had before.