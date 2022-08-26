More from Narcity
People Are Sharing Hilarious Bad Reviews Of Ottawa's Parliament Hill & Did They Even Visit
"... Justin Trudeau is a sexy pineapple."
Centennial Flame in front of Canada's Parliament. Right: Girl on Parliament Hill.
If you search "Parliament Hill" on Google it has a 4.7-star rating (not bad Ottawa, not bad) and the most relevant reviews are likely to help you gauge whether it's worth a visit or not.
Online reviews are available for practically every destination nowadays and can be a useful resource when you plan to visit a new spot. How helpful are reviews though if they have nothing to do with the tourist location in question?
If you click on the lowest ratings for Parliament Hill and scroll through the one-star reviews some funny comments pop up that could have you laughing out loud. They beg the question, "Did these people even go there?"
A user is upset that they can't keep bees in their backyard. There is no mention of Ottawa or the building whatsoever.
Unrelated Google review of Parliament Hill. Google Reviews
"I didn't like it because I had my break up over there," another review reads. A broken heart is sad but the location where your relationship ended probably shouldn't be to blame.
Negative review of Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Google Reviews
As you continue to scroll, you'll notice a lot of comments and reviews about the Canadian government but they are not specific to the location itself.
Bad review about Canada's government on Google. Google Reviews
One visitor claims he was stuck in traffic and sullied his experience.
Funny negative review about Ottawa's Parliament Hill.Google Reviews
"Not in Quebec," a reviewer wrote. Hmm, it makes you wonder which province they live in.
"Not in Quebec" review of Parliament Hill.Google Reviews
Another user flat-out admits they weren't even there. At least they were Canadian about it and said "sorry".
Parliament Hill review by user who was not there. Google Reviews
One reviewer straight-up called Justin Trudeau "one sexy pineapple".
"Justin Trudeau is one sexy pineapple" review. Google Reviews
This reviewer seemed quite surprised that Canada's parliament is not a truck stop.
"Not a truck stop" negative Google review.Google Reviews
Another reviewer clearly had some specific tastes that just weren’t met at Parliament Hill. Maybe he should have looked in the Byward Market or on Elgin Street.
Humorous bad review of Parliament Hill about lack of pork.Google Reviews
Another food-related comment claims that this tourist destination is the "worst restaurant ever".
Funny Google review unrelated to Ottawa's Parliament Hill.Google Reviews
This funny negative review goes on an anti-government rant claiming that soda pop is good for children to consume.
Government rant about soda pop on the Parliament Hill reviews.Google Reviews
It's clear that Canadians and visitors have some interesting opinions when it comes to Ottawa's Parliament Hill. The reviews may not make sense but at least they are entertaining to read.