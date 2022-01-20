Trending Tags

This Ontario Town Just Made The List For One Of The Top 10 Destinations In Canada

It's just a road trip away from Toronto.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Ontario Town Just Made The List For One Of The Top 10 Destinations In Canada
Milosk50 | Dreamstime.com

There's no need to hop on a plane in order to have a dream vacation. This Ontario town just ranked among the top 10 most popular travel spots in Canada, and it's the perfect excuse to plan your next staycation.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, a historic town under 2 hours from Toronto, came in at number five on Tripadvisor's most Popular Destinations in Canada for 2022.

The list is based on traveller reviews and ratings from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021, and Niagara-on-the-Lake is the only Ontario spot to be named.

The ranking praises the town for its "well-preserved 19th-century village and charms", and notes many of its attractions like wineries, the Niagara Escarpment, and the nearby Falls.

Other popular destinations included on the list are Whistler, Quebec City, and Halifax.

If you're craving a little getaway, Niagara-on-the-Lake might be just what you're dreaming of.

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Why You Need To Go: This historic town is full of quaint shops and located close to wineries, stunning hikes, and major attractions like Niagara Falls.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

