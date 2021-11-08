Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
house prices in ontario

Ontario Is Getting A Special Task Force That Will Look To Make Housing More Affordable

The task force will work to "make housing more affordable for hardworking Ontarians."

Ontario Is Getting A Special Task Force That Will Look To Make Housing More Affordable
Gvictoria | Dreamstime

Ontario is getting a Housing Affordability Task Force to help make housing more attainable for people as prices continue to increase.

In the fall economic statement, Ontario announced a proposal "to establish a Housing Affordability Task Force to provide recommendations to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing on potential further actions to make housing more affordable for Ontario families."

In 2020, $25.6 billion was invested in Ontario for new housing, and 2021 has seen a 49% increase in spending in the "equivalent period" according to the fall economic statement as part of Ontario's Housing Supply Action Plan.

The Director of Communications for Steve Clark, municipal affairs and housing minister, told Narcity that the task force will "explore measures to support market housing supply and affordability, and provide the government with strategies and advice to continue to address Ontario's housing crisis."

"Our government's policies under the Housing Supply Action Plan are working to increase supply and make it easier for Ontarians to find the right home for them: in 2020, the year after our Housing Supply Action Plan was implemented, Ontario had the highest level of housing starts in a decade and the highest level of rental starts since 1992," read the statement.

"But we know there is still more to do, which is why we are creating a Housing Affordability Task Force to identify more opportunities to get shovels in the ground faster, remove duplication and barriers, and make housing more affordable for hardworking Ontarians."

Ontario's Housing Supply Action Plan, which was introduced in 2019, will be "fully implemented by 2022," and the government plans to make "additional improvements to the land-use planning system" and enhance the Brownfields Financial Tax Incentive, according to the fall economic statement.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

You Could Get Up To $2K Back From Ontario For Doing Job Training Programs In 2022

You might be able to cash in on some of your tuition expenses!

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

The Ontario government has announced that it is extending the Jobs Training Tax Credit, which means you could get up to $2,000 back for job training.

The Ontario government announced its 2021 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Build Ontario on November 4, which includes the proposal to "extend" the personal income tax (PIT) Jobs Training Tax Credit into 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

House Prices In The GTA Have Officially Broken Another Record & It's Not For Being Cheap

Here we go again. 🙃

Sergey02 | Dreamstime

Once again, it's official — buying a home in the GTA is harder than it is to buy one in downtown Toronto.

The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) and Altus Group just put out a new report on new home sales and prices in the GTA for September, and it includes some record-breaking revelations.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Living Wages Reveal How Much You Need To Afford A Basic Life In These Regions

Minimum wage went up in October, but it looks like another raise is needed ASAP. 👀

Luckyphotographer | Dreamstime, Embe2006 | Dreamstime

It's no secret that living in Toronto is super expensive, but compared to other cities in Ontario, it's not the only one.

It's been a couple of years since some of Ontario's living wages were recalculated, and while the numbers have been updated to reflect how much you need to make in order to live where you do, they're all still way higher than the province's minimum wage.

Keep Reading Show less

This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort

No more pricey spa trips needed.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to invest in a resort-style property for under $1 million.

The house at 1079 Moss St., located in Greater Sudbury, is a five-bedroom home that offers 3,800 square feet of living space.

Keep Reading Show less