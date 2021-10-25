Trending Tags

One Ontario City Has Some Of The Cheapest Houses & They Are Selling For Way Under Asking

You might actually be able to afford a house here!

One Ontario City Has Some Of The Cheapest Houses & They Are Selling For Way Under Asking
Atomazul | Dreamstime, Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

Owning a house in Ontario may seem like an impossible feat, but one town is looking surprisingly affordable these days.

Kingston, Ontario has some of the cheapest homes in Ontario right now, and they're selling under asking, according to reports.

The average price of a single-detached home in Kingston is $631,280, making it the fourth-least expensive area to buy a home in Ontario, according to a report by RE/MAX.

Kingston houses are also selling 9.58% under the asking price with an average list price of $684,804 and an average selling price of $619,199, according to a new affordability report by Zoocasa.

So if you're looking to settle down with a downpayment, Kingston may be a frugal-friendly option in the Ontario market.

