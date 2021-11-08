Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

This Crappy House Near Toronto Was Abandoned For 8 Years & Still Costs Nearly $1M (PHOTOS)

The listing says to bring a flashlight?

This Crappy House Near Toronto Was Abandoned For 8 Years & Still Costs Nearly $1M (PHOTOS)
Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

A broken-down home that was left abandoned for nearly a decade is now selling for over $900K just outside of Toronto — and sadly, at this point, it's just further proof of the GTA's out-of-control housing market.

The property at 124 Steeles Ave. E., located in Markham, ON, is a fixer-upper, and then some, surviving eight years without heat, hydro or water before popping back up on the market at a near million dollar price tag.

Century 21 Parkland Ltd

According to the listing, the house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and comes with a fair share of water damage and mould — which is pretty obvious when looking at its bleak interior.

Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

Its exterior walls are also cracked, which really adds to the whole haunted vibe it's got going on.

Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

The listing also states that the home must be bought "as it is & where it is" and that the property is mostly selling for land value.

Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

On the bright side, it does seem to have a decently sized backyard, so that's good, I guess.

Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

It's worth noting that if, for some reason, you want to view this home, you'll have to do it during the daytime and bring your own flashlight.

Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

Previously Abandoned Home

Century 21 Parkland Ltd.

Price: $961,000

Address: 124 Steeles Ave. E., Markham, ON

Description: Anyone who has the time and money to rebuild this home from the ground up.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Homes fit for Cinderella. 🏰

Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Volkers Oakville, Gabriel Riverso | RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc

If you thought only royalty gets to live in palaces, think again. These Ontario castles for sale look straight out of a Disney movie.

Here are six unique homes for sale that are so dreamy you'll want to start packing your bags.

Keep Reading Show less

This $500K Ontario Home Comes With Its Own Rainbow Ice Cream Shop & A Backyard Oasis

You could basically be Willy Wonka.

Angela Laba | RE/MAX

If you ever had a childhood fantasy of owning an ice cream shop, then this might just be your dream home.

This $499,000 house in Leamington, Ontario comes with its own ice cream parlour, and it's just as colourful on the inside as it is on the outside.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Home With 14 Rooms Is Selling For Under $1M & Has Breathtaking Views Of The Water

Enjoy the crystal blue waters of Lake Huron.

Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

Most Ontario homes don't offer breathtaking views of a lake, but this massive abode has crystal blue sights.

682 Dorcas Bay Rd., located in Tobermory, is a stunning four-bedroom and two-bathroom home that offers its owners 3,162 square feet of living space and captivating views of Lake Huron.

Keep Reading Show less

This Massive Ontario Home With 11 Rooms Is Under $1M & Is Basically Its Own Mini Resort

No more pricey spa trips needed.

Debi Maltais | RE/MAX

A huge Ontario home is offering its future owners a chance to invest in a resort-style property for under $1 million.

The house at 1079 Moss St., located in Greater Sudbury, is a five-bedroom home that offers 3,800 square feet of living space.

Keep Reading Show less