This Crappy House Near Toronto Was Abandoned For 8 Years & Still Costs Nearly $1M (PHOTOS)
The listing says to bring a flashlight?
A broken-down home that was left abandoned for nearly a decade is now selling for over $900K just outside of Toronto — and sadly, at this point, it's just further proof of the GTA's out-of-control housing market.
The property at 124 Steeles Ave. E., located in Markham, ON, is a fixer-upper, and then some, surviving eight years without heat, hydro or water before popping back up on the market at a near million dollar price tag.
According to the listing, the house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and comes with a fair share of water damage and mould — which is pretty obvious when looking at its bleak interior.
Its exterior walls are also cracked, which really adds to the whole haunted vibe it's got going on.
The listing also states that the home must be bought "as it is & where it is" and that the property is mostly selling for land value.
On the bright side, it does seem to have a decently sized backyard, so that's good, I guess.
It's worth noting that if, for some reason, you want to view this home, you'll have to do it during the daytime and bring your own flashlight.
Previously Abandoned Home
Century 21 Parkland Ltd.
Price: $961,000
Address: 124 Steeles Ave. E., Markham, ON
Description: Anyone who has the time and money to rebuild this home from the ground up.