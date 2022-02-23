Sections

9 Toronto TikToks Show The Struggle Of Renting In The 6ix & It's A Total Mood

It's tough out there.

Toronto Editorial Fellow
9 Toronto TikToks That Are A Total Mood Of What It's Like Trying To Rent In The 6ix
Tattooyourpassport | TikTok, Helgidinson | Dreamstime

It's really hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, especially for those who are trying to find affordable spaces to rent in the city of Toronto at the moment.

Some Torontonians have taken to TikTok to air their frustrations on what it's really like to be a renter in the 6ix and, unfortunately, it's likely something that any city dweller can relate to.

Here are nine TikToks that probably capture something you've felt while looking for rent, or as a renter, in an expensive city like Toronto.

When the landlord increases your rent to the point where you can't pay it anymore

@jvsonchen

gotta move back in with my parents #toronto #downtowntoronto #torontorealestate #realestate

Who loves an unexpected price bump to their rent each month? Nobody, and this TikToker captured the vibe of what it feels like.

“Gotta move back in with my parents,” the caption reads.

When your apartment is just...too small

@nyeshakiana

I might as well stay at home #Toronto #scarborough #torontoapartment #ontariolockdown #fypシ

"I might as well stay at home," @nyeshakiana's caption reads, as the video shows an alleged studio apartment in the Scarborough area. Talk about small.

Some apartments just don't look the same as the advertisement

@amanda_22193

Facts 🙈🙈🙈 #toronto #cntower #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral #tiktokviral #cityview #torontonightlife #torontolife #torontocity #viraltiktok

One TikToker showed how the views in Toronto are something prospective renters seek out, and how tragic it is when the apartment doesn't come as advertised in the listing.

When the thought of renting in the 6ix just makes you sad

@streetsoftoronto

Who else can relate? #toronto #rent #apartment #views #city #expensive #dream #condo #money #reality #ontario

This TikTok shows that some people might be just having a sad boy time when trying to wrestle with the thought of maybe never being able to achieve their condo dreams.

When you realize you might have to live with your fam longer than you wanted to

@tattooyourpassport

I’m okay 🙂 #golittlerockstar⭐️ #torontohousingmarket #torontohomes #torontorealestate #golittlerockstar #livingwithparents #torontolife #fyp

TikTok creator @tattooyourpassport is a real mood. ​It's a hard truth to swallow when you realize you'll be living with your family longer than you expected because of how unaffordable Toronto is.

When you have to share a tiny apartment with multiple roommates to get a good deal

@gstanchev

Reviewing $500 apartments in downtown Toronto. Full video on Youtube #toronto #investing #realestate #renting #apartmenthunting #finance

Rent naturally becomes cheaper with roommates, but at what cost? Content creator @gstachev apparently found an ad from two people looking for another roommate to join them in their one-bedroom apartment in downtown Toronto.

"So, you're going to be sharing this apartment with [two] people?" the TikToker asked in the video, and noted it'd be cramped quarters with the living room and kitchen combined.

"For $500 a month, you really can't get anything too good in Toronto."

When dens and open concept spaces are advertised as potential "bedrooms"

@raquelle.jpg If I see the words “open concept” or “den” or “could be used as a second bedroom” I will. Simply. Lose it. #toronto#torontorealestate#renting♬ Gotta love it here - Chantal King

TikToker @raquelle was showing exasperation after seeing listings put "dens" and "open concept" as a potential "bedroom."

When nothing meets your budget

@ryersonu

So much for a wish list 🥲 #toronto #rent #apartment #views #city #reality #money #relatable #dream #problem

This TikTok video shows what it's like to wish for something affordable and cute in Toronto. But, instead, quickly shows that it's hard to check off all those boxes.

When you want to keep it a secret of how much you actually pay in rent

@alex.hartleyy

The answer is always too much 😋 #torontolife #torontorealestate #canada_life🇨🇦 #canadalife #torontorent

Content creator @alex.hartley shows that rent can be so high sometimes that it's just better to keep the amount hush hush.

