These Are The Cheapest Spots To Rent An Apartment In Toronto & The GTA RN
Along with the areas that cost a small fortune! 😬
Looking for an affordable place to rent in Toronto is not an easy feat. But apparently, it isn't totally impossible to find a cheap(er) place to live that's close by.
A new report conducted by rental platform liv.rent revealed what the most and least expensive cities are in the GTA for the month of December. The report breaks down the average rent for both furnished and unfurnished units in the area, and while the figures will still likely bring tears to prospective renters' eyes, here is the breakdown of what it's like from city to city.
The cheapest spot to rent an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in the GTA right now goes to Markham at an average of $1,593 a month. Vaughan-Richmond Hill comes in at a close second at $1,609, and Brampton in third at an average of $1,621 per month.
December's average rent across the GTA for units of this kind comes out to a total of $1,766. Toronto far exceeds that price point, with residents paying an average of $2,184 for an unfurnished one-bedroom each month. Mississauga is the second highest city for rent with an average of $1,859 per month.
Furnished units are a whole other ball game for rental fees, and spike up in price for all GTA cities except for two. Brampton is the cheapest for furnished one-bedrooms at $1,542 a month (which is $79 cheaper than the average unfurnished unit in the same area). Scarborough drops down $70 for furnished units at $1,656 per month.
Torontonians in furnished apartments shell out $2,636 each month, which is $452 more than their unfurnished counterparts. Geez.
Outside of Toronto and the GTA, the cheapest unfurnished one-bedroom that Ontarians can opt for nearby is in London at an average of $1,250 a month.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.