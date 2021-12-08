Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
toronto houses for rent

These Are The Cheapest Spots To Rent An Apartment In Toronto & The GTA RN

Along with the areas that cost a small fortune! 😬

These Are The Cheapest Spots To Rent An Apartment In Toronto & The GTA RN
Gvictoria | Dreamstime

Looking for an affordable place to rent in Toronto is not an easy feat. But apparently, it isn't totally impossible to find a cheap(er) place to live that's close by.

A new report conducted by rental platform liv.rent revealed what the most and least expensive cities are in the GTA for the month of December. The report breaks down the average rent for both furnished and unfurnished units in the area, and while the figures will still likely bring tears to prospective renters' eyes, here is the breakdown of what it's like from city to city.

The cheapest spot to rent an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in the GTA right now goes to Markham at an average of $1,593 a month. Vaughan-Richmond Hill comes in at a close second at $1,609, and Brampton in third at an average of $1,621 per month.

Liv.rent

December's average rent across the GTA for units of this kind comes out to a total of $1,766. Toronto far exceeds that price point, with residents paying an average of $2,184 for an unfurnished one-bedroom each month. Mississauga is the second highest city for rent with an average of $1,859 per month.

Furnished units are a whole other ball game for rental fees, and spike up in price for all GTA cities except for two. Brampton is the cheapest for furnished one-bedrooms at $1,542 a month (which is $79 cheaper than the average unfurnished unit in the same area). Scarborough drops down $70 for furnished units at $1,656 per month.

Torontonians in furnished apartments shell out $2,636 each month, which is $452 more than their unfurnished counterparts. Geez.

Outside of Toronto and the GTA, the cheapest unfurnished one-bedroom that Ontarians can opt for nearby is in London at an average of $1,250 a month.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Brampton Is The Cheapest City To Rent In The GTA RN & Here's How Other Areas Stack Up

Surprise, surprise, Toronto is the most expensive.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

If you're currently looking for a place to rent somewhere in the GTA, a new report reveals how much the average rental costs in each neighbourhood.

Rental platform liv.rent just broke down how much rent costs across the GTA for November, as well as how rental market trends and changes are looking in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Real Estate Is So Pricey, Its Housing Bubble Risk Ranked 2nd-Largest In The World

Toronto beat out Vancouver by a long shot.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Toronto real estate might as well be a dirty word at this point, and judging by the most recent data, things aren't getting any better.

On October 5, UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2021 revealed that the city now has the "second-largest real estate bubble risk in the world," beating out top another contender, Vancouver, by a significant margin.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Rent Prices Are Getting Super Pricey & It's Much Cheaper To Live In These 3 Spots

Is it time to flee the 6ix?

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Toronto rent prices are slowly going back up after declining during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it could be time to start packing your bags.

According to Rentals.ca, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in the 6ix is currently just under $2,000, which is down 2.9% compared to the same period last year. However, overall rent, which is $2,181, is up 6.7% from the second quarter of 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Just Launched A Map That Lets You Check How Safe Your Apartment Building Really Is

How does your building score? 🏢

City of Toronto, Barbara Teszler | Public Domain Pictures

If you're looking for an apartment to rent in downtown Toronto, or you're just curious about how safe your current apartment building is, there's now an official website to see how it was evaluated by the City.

In an announcement posted on October 6, the City of Toronto shared the launch of an interactive webpage that'll show Torontonians the evaluation results of apartment buildings that are registered with RentSafeTO.

Keep Reading Show less