The Cheapest Rent In Toronto Can Now Be Found In These 8 Neighbourhoods
Time to start packing your bags.
Finding spots with the cheapest rent in Toronto is a difficult task that isn't getting any easier. However, you can save yourself a struggle if you know where to look.
According to Toronto Rentals, the two biggest factors that come into play when looking for an affordable apartment are the neighbourhood in which it is located and the number of bedrooms.
At the moment, the eight cheapest neighbourhoods in the 6ix for the average rent of a one-bedroom are:
- South Parkdale: $1,647
- Cabbagetown- South St. James Town: $1,655
- Dovercourt Park: $1,657
- North St. James Town: $1,692
- Humewood- Cedarvale: $1,706
- Wallace Emerson: $1,718
- Little Portugal: $1,743
- Yonge-Eglinton: $1,745
Currently, the cheapest average rent across all units is $1,227 in Wallace Emerson for a studio apartment.
The most expensive average rent is $3,972 at Rosedale-Moore Park for a three-plus-bedroom.