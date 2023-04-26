A Toronto Nightclub Is Giving Free Entry To One Of Its Biggest Events & Here's How To Get In
You could party in Toronto without breaking the bank!
Rebel Nightclub in Toronto will soon be hosting its annual neon rave that promises to be one of the hottest parties of the season.
And the best part? You and your friends could get free entry with a secret code.
According to a recent TikTok posted by Rebel, if you visit any of the four stores in Toronto designated by the club, and say "I want to rave at Glow," you'll get a special wristband that grants you free access to their Glow at Rebel event.
These are the locations of the participating stores across the city:
- Four Brothers: 540 King St. W Unit 1
- Rebel: 11 Polson St.
- Toybox: 473 Adelaide St W.
- Civilian: 71 Front St. or 734 Queen St W.
The neon rave is known for its high-energy atmosphere and jaw-dropping light displays, and it will likely attract electronic music lovers from all over the city.
"With multiple performances from top electronic artists, including the headliners' Cash Cash, this neon dance party is sure to electrify your senses," the club says in a release.
If you decided to pregame, then you could have a great night of clubbing in Toronto without spending a cent.
Don't wait too long to plan your night out, though, as the free entry offer is only available before midnight. After that, standard admission fees will apply.
Glow At Rebel
When: Friday, April 28
Where: Rebel nightclub on First Floor, 11 Polson St.
Price: Free Admission or $27.62 per ticket.
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a night of dancing in Toronto without breaking the bank.